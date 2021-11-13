dhoni-opener-murali-vijay-denies-covid-vaccination-return-in-domestic-crickete-becomes-difficult-remains-away-from-syed-mushtaq-ali-trophy-2021-too – MS Dhoni’s former opener Corona vaccination refused, the road to return was difficult even in domestic cricket; Hence the distance made from cricket

Murali Vijay of Tamil Nadu, who was one of the big players of Chennai Super Kings and Indian cricket team, has refused corona vaccination. Plus they don’t want to be in the bio-bubble either. That’s why he is away from cricket.

Indian cricketer Murali Vijay, who was hesitant to get the Kovid-19 vaccination, has stayed away from cricket of his own free will. It may be difficult for him to make a comeback in the near future for domestic cricket. He is not part of the Tamil Nadu team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy due to not being in the bio-bubble and not getting the corona vaccine.

In the Indian Premier League 2020, he was present in the team of Chennai Super Kings led by MS Dhoni. Murali Vijay, 37, had made himself unavailable for selection. Because he didn’t want to be in the ‘bio-bubble’ which is part of the BCCI’s (Cricket Board of India) standard operating procedure for organizing the tournament.

As a result, the name of the out-of-favour opener was not even considered by the Tamil Nadu selectors for the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. Sources in the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) have now claimed that it will be “very difficult” if the veteran batsman expresses his desire to return to the state team.

A source said, “He will have to return to training, prove his form after his fitness, then only he can play the match.” He approached TNCA after he was pulled from the Tamil Nadu team for the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy last year. not done.

An association source said, “Vijay had written in December last year that he would not be available for selection for the Mushtaq Ali Trophy. He hasn’t contacted TNCA since then and we don’t know what he has in mind. ,

According to him, “There is some hesitation in getting Vijay vaccinated for Kovid-19 which is his personal decision. He also said that he is not comfortable with the bio bubble which is part of the standard operating procedure of BCCI. ,

Another source said, “When he has not written about his availability again, then where does the question of him getting selected for the state team arise. Also, he does not seem comfortable with vaccination.

A senior Tamil Nadu Cricket Association (TNCA) official said that efforts were made to contact Murali Vijay but he could not be reached. He had last informed about being away from the tournament due to personal reasons in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2020. Since then he has not made any contact nor has he kept in touch with us.