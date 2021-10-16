dhoni-pregnant-second-time-confirmed-by-suresh-raina-wife-priyanka-raina-news-viral-after-ms-dhoni-wife-spotted-many-times-in-ipl-2021-uae-leg – MS Dhoni is going to become a father for the second time? News of wife Sakshi Dhoni’s pregnancy goes viral on social media

The news of former Indian cricket team captain MS Dhoni becoming a father for the second time is becoming fiercely viral on social media. After the final of IPL 2021, many pictures of Sakshi Dhoni surfaced and it was also said that Raina’s wife Priyanka Raina has confirmed this.

Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is in discussion after winning the IPL 2021 title. Meanwhile, after the final match, suddenly the news of his wife Sakshi Dhoni’s pregnancy started going viral on social media. According to media reports, Suresh Raina’s wife Priyanka Raina has given information about this.

According to other media reports including cricket website CricTracker, Sakshi Dhoni is 4 months pregnant. That is, MS Dhoni is going to become a father for the second time. This has been confirmed by Priyanka, wife of senior CSK player Suresh Raina. This information is also given in this report.

Along with this, many pictures are also coming out on social media, due to which Sakshi looks pregnant. However, there is no official confirmation on this yet. But this news has started spreading like fire on social media. Some examples of which are as follows:-

Let us tell you that Sakshi Dhoni is a native of Dehradun, Uttarakhand. In 2010, she was married to the star of the Indian cricket team, MS Dhoni. After this, in the year 2015, both of them became the parents of a girl child whose name is Ziva Dhoni. Jeeva is currently 6 years old.

Meanwhile, news has started coming again that Dhoni is going to become a father for the second time. Now it remains to be seen how much power is there in this matter. According to the viral news, Priyanka Raina has confirmed this but no video or post of her has surfaced about it.

If we talk about Dhoni, then under his captaincy, CSK has become the IPL champion for the fourth time. He has also said goodbye to international cricket last year. But recently he has been appointed as the mentor of the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. That is, Dhoni will stay in the UAE for now and will directly join the CSK camp in the Indian camp.