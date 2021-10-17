dhoni-retained-by-chennai-super-kings-for-ipl-2022-thala-will-be-seen-in-yellow-jersey-next-year-confirmed-by-csk-official – Chennai to retain MS Dhoni Super Kings, Captain Cool will be seen in yellow jersey once again in IPL 2022

The management of Chennai Super Kings has decided to retain MS Dhoni first for the next IPL. This information has been given by an official of CSK to news agency ANI. According to which once again Dhoni will appear in yellow jersey in IPL 2022.

Whether MS Dhoni will play the next IPL or not, which team will he play for? Many such questions were coming up continuously for the last several days. Regarding this, a CSK official has made it clear while telling news agency ANI that the first retention card will be used only for MS Dhoni.

The official of Chennai Super Kings told the news agency that, ‘It is a fact that there will be retention, but we do not know how many retentions will be there yet. But one thing will tell the truth that it is a matter of later. In the case of MS, the first retention card will be used for MS Dhoni only. The ship needs its own captain and he will be back next year.

Let us tell you that after the final match, on a question of Harsha Bhogle, Dhoni had said that, it depends on the BCCI, two new teams are coming. After this Harsha interrupted Dhoni and said, ‘No MS, this is a matter between you and CSK.’ To which Dhoni replied that, ‘It doesn’t just depend on whether I play for CSK or not. It depends on what is best for CSK.

At the same time, he further said that, ‘The core group took CSK forward for 10 years. Now it has to be seen what will be good for CSK. After this Harsha Bhogle asked Dhoni what legacy you have left for CSK, to which Dhoni laughed and replied, ‘I have not left yet’.

Dhoni had also said that, ‘We are in Dubai right now. Many thanks to the fans. We also played in South Africa. We got a lot of love everywhere. Hope we return to Chepauk, Chennai next year for CSK fans.

Significantly, this time under the captaincy of MS Dhoni, Chennai Super Kings made it to the final for the record 9th time. Not only this, for the fourth time the team also became the IPL champion under his captaincy. Earlier, he led the team to trophies under his captaincy in 2010, 2011 and 2018.