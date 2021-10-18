dhoni-supported-hardik-pandya-after-controversial-statement-on-karan-johar-tv-talk-show-by-making-him-sleep-on-bed-as-he-slept-on-floor – On TV MS Dhoni had given support to Hardik Pandya, who was suspended after controversial remarks, sleeping on the ground himself and gave bed to the Indian all-rounder

Hardik Pandya told during an interview that MS Dhoni was standing by his side when he was suspended at a bad time in his career. Pandya did not have a hotel room on the New Zealand tour, then Dhoni called him and gave him a bed and himself slept on the ground.

India’s star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has talked about his responsibilities in an interview ahead of the T20 World Cup. Apart from this, he has also told about the worst moment of his career when he was suspended for controversial remarks on a TV talk show. He told that at that time only MS Bhai (MS Dhoni) understood him and supported him.

In an interview to ESPN Cricinfo’s Cricket Monthly, Pandya talks about the many challenges of his life and the extraordinary rapport he has with Dhoni. At first he said the biggest responsibility of his career as a ‘finisher’ would be on his shoulders in the absence of ‘life coach and brother’ Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Along with this, he shared such an incident of his life which had troubled him a lot. He was even suspended. The person whose support he got during that time was Mahendra Singh Dhoni.

Sleeping on the ground himself gave me a bed…

Pandya told that Dhoni spoke to him when he was returning to New Zealand tour in 2019 after completing his suspension after controversial remarks on a TV show.

He told that, “Initially there was no hotel room for me. Then I got a call to come here. MS said that he does not sleep in the bed. He will sleep downstairs and I will be on his bed. He is the first person who was always together. He knows me deeply. I am very close to him. That alone can keep me calm.”

“When all this happened, he knew I needed support,” he said. I wanted a shoulder which he gave me many times in my cricket career. I have never seen him as MS Dhoni, a great cricketer. To me he is my brother.”

Pandya said that at times he used to get entangled in his own thoughts and Dhoni used to help him in such a situation. He said, “I used to call them and say that I am thinking, tell me what is going on. Then he would tell. For me he is life coach. You learn to be mature and humble by being with them.

Pandya said, “I accept my shortcomings. There was a lot of disorientation in the first two years of my career but our family is very close to each other. One thing is clear in the family that if I am wrong then I am wrong. Everyone gives their opinion and if someone starts wandering, the family helps to keep his feet on the ground.

He also said, “I don’t want to be in the limelight but it happens. When I go on the field all eyes are on me because they know that if I stay in form, I can win matches on my own.