Dhoom 2 turns 15: Aishwarya rai Hrithik Roshan bold chemistry dhoom 2 remarkable box-office journey | 15 years of Dhoom 2: The bold chemistry of Villain Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai created a ruckus at the box office

Dhoom 2

In Dhoom 2, Hrithik Roshan played the role of Aryan Singh i.e. Mr. A. Apart from him, stars like Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra were also seen in this action thriller film.

Dhoom 1

The first film of the Dhoom franchise was released in 2004. In which Job Abraham was in the lead role and besides him Abhishek Bachchan and Uday Chopra were also seen in the role of ACP.

Dhoom 3

Aamir Khan and Katrina Kaif were seen in Dhoom 3. This film of Yash Raj Films was released in 2013 with a budget of about 170 crores. Although Dhoom 3 was also a hit.

Amazing Jodi of Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan

The pairing of Aishwarya Rai and Hrithik Roshan did wonders at the box office. Be it the kissing scene or the romantic scene of both of them on the screen, this couple was in a lot of headlines about everyone.

This was the first time that Aishwarya Rai has given bold and kissing scenes on screen. Otherwise she avoids bold scenes. This was the reason that the pair of Ash and Hrithik had created a lot of discussion in this film.

box office earning

Hrithik Roshan’s Dhoom 2 also created panic at the box office. According to reports, Dhoom 2, made in a budget of 35 crores, did a business of 81 crores in India and 151 crores world wide. The film got the title of blockbuster.