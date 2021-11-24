Dhoom 2 turns 15: director told how biggest action film made with Aishwarya rai Hrithik Roshan | ‘Dhoom 2’ completes 15 years: How Hrithik Roshan became an anti-hero, the director told the secrets of the action film

These astonishing and anti-hero films by Vijay Krishna (Victor) Acharya, the writer of ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Dhoom 2’ and director of ‘Dhoom 3’ from Yash Raj Films, entertained the audience to the fullest, along with his films. India got the biggest franchise. In truth, these films are known for their impeccable visuals.

As Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s blockbuster, ‘Dhoom:2’ completes 15 years, Victor reveals how he created a new genre of sleek action entertainer in India, as well as the biggest in ‘Dhoom:2’. He also spoke about what happened while designing the action sequence.

1. Biggest Train Robbery

People still remember that scene of robbery in the film, in which Hrithik Roshan takes the form of an old woman. It’s probably impossible for an Indian film-loving audience to even think of seeing Hrithik Roshan (Aryan in the film) as an old lady.

Aryan’s character in ‘Dhoom 2’ was that of a person whom no one had seen in his real form till date. This is because he was an expert in disguise.

The first robbery was planned to show this quality of Aryan in the film. At that time we showed great courage and presented Hrithik as an old lady, who took advantage of her appearance and managed to carry out the dacoity. Of course, if it did not include the matter of speed, then its sequence would not have been the same as before.

A train was running fast in the Namibian Desert. The character of this thief in the film is one who is only behind the rarest of things, and he is a connoisseur in the true sense. Hrithik’s character in this film is a chameleon-like master of changing his appearance in the blink of an eye, and the dacoit has certainly brought his ambitions and his boldness to the screen.

2. Diamond Theft (Museum)

We wanted to show such scintillating robbery scenes in the film which would remain etched in the minds and hearts of the audience for a long time, which required an in-depth knowledge of the local history. At the same time, we had to envision the visual moment that took the audience by surprise. Talking about the second robbery, for this, Vijay Krishna Acharya planned to screen the scene of theft in a historic local museum.

He says, “Personally, I love museums because there you can feel the history and feel as if you have gone back to the bygone days. In fact, Jai (Abhishek Bachchan) tried to catch a thief in the museum. but the biggest trick in this was how Aryan would reach the museum by dodging all the people, and because of the location the solution came out automatically. How do you feel about creating an exhibit?

3. Theft of the rarest sword

We had the most fun preparing and creating this stealth scene as it is here that Aryan meets his lady love. He further says, “It is here that Aryan meets Sunehri. Its entire structure was more than a scene which was going to turn into an action sequence. This scene is also very important because it is the lead pair of the film. setting the tone for the chemistry between Done. In this way, a Master Thief and his accomplice pair up.”

Heist movies are always worth watching, and audiences love to see how a super-smart thief fools the institution and authority. The piracy sequences in ‘Dhoom 2’ were truly unmatched, making it one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:05 [IST]

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:05 [IST]