Entertainment

Dhoom 2 turns 15: director told how biggest action film made with Aishwarya rai Hrithik Roshan | ‘Dhoom 2’ completes 15 years: How Hrithik Roshan became an anti-hero, the director told the secrets of the action film

19 seconds ago
Add Comment
by admin
Dhoom 2 turns 15: director told how biggest action film made with Aishwarya rai Hrithik Roshan | ‘Dhoom 2’ completes 15 years: How Hrithik Roshan became an anti-hero, the director told the secrets of the action film
Written by admin
Dhoom 2 turns 15: director told how biggest action film made with Aishwarya rai Hrithik Roshan | ‘Dhoom 2’ completes 15 years: How Hrithik Roshan became an anti-hero, the director told the secrets of the action film

Dhoom 2 turns 15: director told how biggest action film made with Aishwarya rai Hrithik Roshan | ‘Dhoom 2’ completes 15 years: How Hrithik Roshan became an anti-hero, the director told the secrets of the action film

breadcrumb

News

oi-Varsha Rani

,

These astonishing and anti-hero films by Vijay Krishna (Victor) Acharya, the writer of ‘Dhoom’ and ‘Dhoom 2’ and director of ‘Dhoom 3’ from Yash Raj Films, entertained the audience to the fullest, along with his films. India got the biggest franchise. In truth, these films are known for their impeccable visuals.

As Hrithik Roshan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s blockbuster, ‘Dhoom:2’ completes 15 years, Victor reveals how he created a new genre of sleek action entertainer in India, as well as the biggest in ‘Dhoom:2’. He also spoke about what happened while designing the action sequence.

Dhoom 2

1. Biggest Train Robbery

People still remember that scene of robbery in the film, in which Hrithik Roshan takes the form of an old woman. It’s probably impossible for an Indian film-loving audience to even think of seeing Hrithik Roshan (Aryan in the film) as an old lady.

Aryan’s character in ‘Dhoom 2’ was that of a person whom no one had seen in his real form till date. This is because he was an expert in disguise.

The first robbery was planned to show this quality of Aryan in the film. At that time we showed great courage and presented Hrithik as an old lady, who took advantage of her appearance and managed to carry out the dacoity. Of course, if it did not include the matter of speed, then its sequence would not have been the same as before.

READ Also  Returnal is dark, challenging, and the perfect PS5 showcase

A train was running fast in the Namibian Desert. The character of this thief in the film is one who is only behind the rarest of things, and he is a connoisseur in the true sense. Hrithik’s character in this film is a chameleon-like master of changing his appearance in the blink of an eye, and the dacoit has certainly brought his ambitions and his boldness to the screen.

2. Diamond Theft (Museum)

We wanted to show such scintillating robbery scenes in the film which would remain etched in the minds and hearts of the audience for a long time, which required an in-depth knowledge of the local history. At the same time, we had to envision the visual moment that took the audience by surprise. Talking about the second robbery, for this, Vijay Krishna Acharya planned to screen the scene of theft in a historic local museum.

He says, “Personally, I love museums because there you can feel the history and feel as if you have gone back to the bygone days. In fact, Jai (Abhishek Bachchan) tried to catch a thief in the museum. but the biggest trick in this was how Aryan would reach the museum by dodging all the people, and because of the location the solution came out automatically. How do you feel about creating an exhibit?

3. Theft of the rarest sword

We had the most fun preparing and creating this stealth scene as it is here that Aryan meets his lady love. He further says, “It is here that Aryan meets Sunehri. Its entire structure was more than a scene which was going to turn into an action sequence. This scene is also very important because it is the lead pair of the film. setting the tone for the chemistry between Done. In this way, a Master Thief and his accomplice pair up.”

READ Also  The Professor Is Coming This Year End With Much Deadlier Plan

Heist movies are always worth watching, and audiences love to see how a super-smart thief fools the institution and authority. The piracy sequences in ‘Dhoom 2’ were truly unmatched, making it one of the biggest blockbusters in the history of Indian cinema.

  • hrithik roshan called aishwarya rai beauty without any talent before dhoom 2 1590169369

    I thought Aishwarya Rai was just a beautiful heroine without talent – Hrithik Roshan

  • cover 1543049543

    100 crore strong action, blockbuster sequel Dhakama, everyone was left watching

  • 05 bipasha basu 300

    Bipasha Basu will look amazing in bikini

  • 15 ranbir kapoor 200

    Will definitely be a villain in Dhoom 3 Na Sahi Dhoom 4: Ranbir Kapoor

  • sushmita vs aishwarya 1 1637315781

    Sushmita Sen got the offer – Let Aishwarya Rai become Miss Universe, you participate in Miss World

  • mohabbatein 1635324680

    21 YEARS: Four new faces did Bollywood debut together, Shahrukh Khan signed the film without reading the script

  • image12525 1631114868

    Pics: Akshay Kumar got photoshoot done in water with Aishwarya Rai, bold pictures with many heroines including Raveena

  • image128 1629966546

    33 years in Bollywood: Salman Khan did not get a single National Award, many controversies yet the biggest superstar

  • aishwarya rai 1629174705

    Aishwarya, Abhishek and Aaradhya arrived at sister’s wedding – dance splendidly, Aaradhya won hearts – INSIDE PICS and VIDEO

  • image1236 1628877749

    Aishwarya Rai looks like this without makeup, this glamorous avatar will be left to see- PICS

  • devdas 1626081940

    19 years of ‘Devdas’: Sanjay Leela Bhansali dedicates Dilip Kumar, biggest film of 2002

  • aishwarya rai corona virus 1617207789

    Aishwarya Rai’s comeback trapped again in Corona period, bad news for fans

english summary

Dhoom 2 turns 15: director Vijay Krishna Acharya told how biggest action film made with Aishwarya rai Hrithik Roshan

READ Also  Who Is First Love Of Kareena Kapoor Khan, She Revealed In An Interview - Not Shahid Kapoor or Saif Ali Khan, this person is Kareena Kapoor's first love

Story first published: Wednesday, November 24, 2021, 12:05 [IST]

#Dhoom #turns #director #told #biggest #action #film #Aishwarya #rai #Hrithik #Roshan #Dhoom #completes #years #Hrithik #Roshan #antihero #director #told #secrets #action #film

You may also like

About the author

admin

View all posts

Leave a Comment