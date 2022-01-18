Dhoti Kurta Mundu Cricket Match Commentary in Sanskrit language Twitter Users made such comments watch video

A novel cricket match was organized in Bhopal, the capital of Madhya Pradesh. On this match, Brahmins who carried out Vedic rituals performed cricket carrying dhoti-kurta. A participant had a sandalwood tilak on his brow, whereas somebody wore a pearl-rudraksh garland round his neck. The intention of the match was to advertise Indian tradition.

The commentary of the cricket match was finished in Sanskrit. This match was organized by the Sanskriti Bachao Manch on the start anniversary of Maharishi Mahesh Yogi. This distinctive cricket event began with Vedic chants. That is the second 12 months of such an occasion. Within the competitors, solely the ritualistic Brahmins who studied in Vedic establishments, did the work of narrating the Bhagwat story. Earlier than the beginning of the match, the coin was tossed with Vedic chants.

Through the match, the pitch was known as Ksipya, Ball to Kandukam, Sixer to Shathkam, 4 to Chatushkam, Run to Dhavanam, Batsman to Vallak, Bowler to Bowler, Fielder to Fielder and Wicketkeeper to Stobharakshak: and so forth.

Sanskriti Bachao Manch President Pandit Chandrashekhar Tiwari stated that in the match, Sansthan XI defeated Kapil Muni XI by eight wickets. Pandit Kapil Sharma informed that right here the participant of the match will get a Veda ebook. Panchang has been saved for Man of the Sequence. Additionally, there’s a prize of Rs 5001 for the successful staff and Rs 2100 for the runner-up.

The information of the match is viral on social media. Persons are commenting on this in alternative ways. Somebody wrote, ‘Why are you enjoying cricket, this can be a sport of the British !!’ One consumer wrote, ‘As an alternative of sneakers, put on a shirt once more.’ @aakashmehrotra wrote, ‘If you wish to be so Indian, why are you enjoying English video games. Play the door like Mahabharata and put your property and spouse at stake.’

@58Believ wrote, ‘Effectively cricket is a western sport? Why cannot they play some Indian video games?’ @RajuTG1972 wrote, ‘BCCI please make these adjustments in the jersey of the Indian staff… that is the brand new India.’ Some customers additionally praised the sporting occasion.

@Rahulmishra__ wrote, ‘The Mughals and the descendants of international nations are inflicting a lot hassle as a result of competitors held for Sanskrit lovers, now I perceive why Bakhtiyar burnt Nalanda, and they’re additionally right here…. Whose girls used to work in the properties of the British and the boys in their fields. @HinduBuddy wrote, ‘The critics ought to perceive… They’re utilizing the fusion of Sanskrit language with the English sport…. allow them to…. Why do you are feeling ache..?’