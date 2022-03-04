DHS chief Mayorkas: Ukrainian citizens in US granted temporary protected status



Citizens of Ukraine will now be granted temporary protection inside the United States, the leader of the Department of Homeland Security said Thursday.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas made the remarks in a video posted on Twitter.

“I am proud to announce that from March 1 of this year, we will grant temporary protection status, TPS, to Ukrainian citizens present in the United States,” Mayorkas said in the video. “Our relief [and] Our hearts are with them, and we will do everything in our power to support them. “

According to Homeland Security Today, the TPS designation is set to apply for 18 months.

Temporary protected status is often granted to foreign visitors to the United States whose homeland is affected by one of three main conditions: war, environmental catastrophe, or an unforeseen extraordinary or temporary event, the report said.

Mayorkas also condemned Russian President Vladimir Putin in his video for launching Russia’s aggression in Ukraine last week.

“We condemn Vladimir Putin’s unprovoked attacks on the people of Ukraine,” Mayorkas said. “Our hearts stand with the people of Ukraine, who have suffered so much tragedy and so much loss.”

In late February, the DHS announced that President Biden had tasked Mayerkas’s agency to coordinate internal preparedness and response efforts related to any impact on the United States as a result of the Russia-Ukraine war.

Gadget Clock contributor Sarah Carter called Biden’s decision “absolutely unbelievable”, arguing that Mayorcas had “completely failed the American people on the national security of the US-Mexico border” and thus put the wrong person in charge of “seeing the potential threat coming from Ukraine.”

A team of at least 14 Republican state attorney generals apparently agreed. In a letter to the mayor in late February, they called for the mayor to resign over the situation on the southern border.