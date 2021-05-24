DHS, Madhubani Recruitment 2021, Walk in for 382 Medical Officer, Dentist, Ayush MO, GNM, ANM, DEO & Other Posts





District Well being Society (DHS), Madhubani Job Notification 2021: District Well being Society (DHS), Madhubani has invited purposes for the recruitment to the posts of Medical Officer, Dentist, Ayush MO, GNM, ANM, DEO and different. Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 24 to 27 Might 2021.

District Well being Society, Madhubani has launched official notification for Varied Publish Emptiness 2021. These candidates who’re they could apply.

Vital Date:

Walk-in-interview date for (Medical Officer, Dentist, Faint, AYUSH Medical) Posts 24.05.2021 Walk-in-interview date for one other posts (These whose identify begins from A to H ) 25.05.2021 Walk-in-interview date for one other posts (These whose identify begins from I to P) 26.05.2021 Walk-in -interview date for different posts (These whose identify begins from Q to Z ) 27.05.2021

District Well being Society (DHS), Madhubani Medical Officer, Dentist, Ayush MO, GNM, ANM, DEO and different Emptiness Particulars

Title of Posts No. of Posts Medical Officer 63 Posts Dental surgeon 04 Posts Anesthesia 12 Posts Ayush Drugs (Ayurveda, Homeopath and Unani) 48 Posts Block Well being Supervisor 02 Posts Accountant 02 Posts LT 20 Posts GNM 96 Posts NNM 102 Posts Pharmacist 16 Posts ECG Technician 04 Posts X- Ray Technician 02 Posts Information Entry Operator 11 Posts

Eligibility Standards for Medical Officer, Dentist, Ayush MO, GNM, ANM, DEO and different Job

Academic Qualification:

Title of Posts Qualification Medical Officer MBBS with one 12 months internship. Registration from Bihar Medical Council (BMC). Dental surgeon BDS (Bachelor of Dental Surgical procedure). Registration from Indian Dental Affiliation (IDA). Anesthesia MBBS with one 12 months internship. Registration from Bihar Medical Council (BMC). MD Anesthesia. Ayush Drugs (Ayurveda, Homeopath and Unani) Bachelor of Ayurvedic/Homeopath/Unani Drugs & Surgical procedure. Block Well being Supervisor MBA (Two years full time) in hospital administration/ healthcare administration/ hospital administration from any acknowledged College/Institute. OR Publish Graduate Diploma (two years full time in hospital administration/healthcare administration/ hospital administration from any acknowledged College/Institute. Accountant B.com (full time) from any acknowledged establishment/college. Diploma course in laptop utility with tally (minimal course interval of 06 months). Or CA-Inter/ICWA-Inter. LT Diploma in Medical Lab. A know-how/graduate in medical lab know-how from a acknowledged college. GNM Diploma in Normal Nursing Program from Authorities or Authorities acknowledged non-government/non-public coaching. Registered in Bihar Nurses Registration Council. NNM Obtained ANM coaching from a authorities or authorities acknowledged non-government/non-public ANM coaching institute. Registered in Bihar Nurses Registration Council. Pharmacist Diploma in Pharmacy. Bachelor of Pharmacy. Registered with State Pharmacy Council Patna. ECG Technician Diploma in electrocardiogram. X- Ray Technician Diploma in Radiographer. Information Entry Operator Intermediate cross and one 12 months laptop course obligatory.

Obtain our Sarkari Naukri app from Play Retailer

The right way to Apply

Eligible and individuals can seem for walk-in-interview on 24 Might to 27 Might 2021. Madhubani District Well being Society Recruitment 2021 walk-in-interview will begin from 24 Might to 27 Might 2021 at 11:00 am. Eligible candidates can go to the venue for the walk-in-interview.

Additionally Learn Newest Employment Information Articles