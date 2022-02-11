DHS moves to counter truck convoy in US ahead of Super Bowl Sunday amid trucker protests



White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday that the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) had deployed 500 employees and is “surging additional staff” in coordination with California police forces to prevent disruptions at the Super Bowl in response to an international trucking protest.

The press secretary’s comments came just moments after President Biden spoke with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau regarding a two-week trucking protest that has disrupted transportation routes and supply chains between the US and Canada.

Freedom Convoy protests in Ottawa, where truck drivers are advocating for an end to the government’s coronavirus vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers, are expected to take off in numerous US cities, including Los Angeles.

DHS warned US law enforcement and public safety officials this week that a trucker convoy protesting vaccine mandates could begin Feb. 13, the same day as Super Bowl LVI, and could create significant traffic jams and supply disruptions.

Psaki said DHS forces are working with the California Highway Patrol, the Los Angeles Police Department, state and local authorities, as well as “extensive air and maritime security resources” to counter these protests.

“We certainly believe in peaceful protests,” Psaki told reporters. But, she added, “Whatever their intended stated purpose, this effort… has the potential to have a huge impact on workers and the American public.”

The press secretary said the US has been in close contact with Canadian officials and is working with local authorities to detour traffic so drivers who travel across the Canadian border to deliver goods are not prevented from doing so.

DHS is also preparing for a similar protest expected in Washington, DC, in March.

“They’re taking all necessary steps to ensure that the convoy does not disrupt lawful trade and transportation or interfere with federal government and law enforcement operations,” Psaki said.

