DHS official says world should unite against China's 'dark, dystopian' use of the internet



The Milken Institute Global Conference held a panel on “Digital Nationalism” in the modern world on Tuesday.

U.S. Department of Homeland Security Policy Under-Secretary Robert Silvers warns listeners that the growing rift between the United States and China over digital control is effectively creating “two Internet.” With China’s dominance in electronic manufacturing and its extensive digital infrastructure, the United States could allow the Asian country to turn its own Internet into a truly dangerous weapon, the panelists agreed.

“I think China is certainly our most important long-term strategic competitor. I don’t think the threat coming from China can be counted. The hacking activity is directed at the United States,” Silvers said.

“And second, I think the Chinese government’s view of the Internet is a dark, authoritarian, dystopian view against which we must unite and build,” Silver warned. “It is designed to collect and monitor its own citizenship, and it is completely inconsistent with our country’s values, with the freedom I believe the Internet should be a tool for freedom and openness and free expression and creativity and to come out of it. The box in the concept. “

The DHS official explained that the impact of Chinese censorship of Chinese investment materials in developing countries could be extended.

“I’m deeply concerned about the trend in the Chinese version of the Internet,” Silver said. “I agree that our administration’s announcement that the White House is the future of the Internet is an important step. But now we can do it.

“And I think (former Under Secretary of Terrorism and Financial Intelligence) Seagal (Mandelkar) has made a very important point about how to act in foreign countries, often in developing countries, that they just want to support those who will support them. We’re going to do that. And we’re committed to putting that foot on the ground to compete. “

China may already share data with Russia, and if the two superpowers combine their cyberwarfare capabilities, the United States will not stand a “chance to fight,” Nicholas Chilan, a former chief air officer in the U.S. Air Force, told Gadget Clock in March.

“Many nations will not be able to push back,” Chilan said. “I don’t even think that the United States will be able to hold back if Russia and China decide to unite against us tomorrow.”

“I think it would be very difficult for us to get a chance to fight without a nation like Ukraine,” he added.

But the former The Pentagon The official said he was “much more apprehensive about China.” Chilean said it would “change the game” if China provided Russia with advanced technology.