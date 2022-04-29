DHS ‘Orwellian’ disinformation board should ‘shock the core’ of American belief system: AG Eric Schmitt



Exclusive: A top law enforcement official in Missouri, Orwellian, has condemned the creation of a new Department of Homeland Security (DHS) misinformation board, claiming it was another example of how the Biden administration is attacking American independence.

DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas announced that the department had formed a “disinformation governance board” to fight online confusion during its testimony on Wednesday before the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Homeland Security.

Attorney General Eric Schmidt wrote to Mayorcas on Friday, in a letter received exclusively by Gadget Clock Digital, in which he said that the focus of the “Oriolean” board’s focus should be on focusing resources on the threat of “mistakes / misconceptions.” Is a threat to freedom-loving people across America, including my home state of Missouri. “

Myorcas testified that the DHS was creating a ‘Disinformation Governance Board’

He says “shady” government programs that promise protection from “bogiemen” are “inexperienced attempts by deep statesmen to slowly steal our freedom and step by step attack our privacy, hopefully we will not notice. We are noticing.”

The attorney general said Missouri, known as “Show Me State,” and that government bureaucrats are suspicious, is reasonably skeptical of the DHS and the new board. He cites examples from 2020 when social media platforms censored speeches related to the COVID-19 lab leak theory, although it is more widely accepted today. In addition, he mentions how the story of the Hunter Biden laptop was labeled as “confusion” even though it was accepted as original a year later.

Smith further questioned whether the board’s creation was related to the recent purchase of Twitter by Elon Musk, who is committed to maintaining transparency and freedom of speech on the platform, which has censored speeches by former President Trump and other conservatives.

The Missouri attorney general has said he plans to return to the newly formed board, which he called “terrible and dangerous” until the Biden administration retreats.

“So if you continue to try to trample on our right to freedom of speech under the false banner of ‘confusion’ on behalf of the citizens of the state of Missouri, I will fight every step this government takes. Our future republic is at stake.”

White House defends DHS ‘disinformation’ board: ‘Not sure who opposes that effort’

Nina Jankovic, a former disinformation fellow at the Wilson Center, will head the board as executive director. Members of Congress and critics on social media have blasted Djankovic’s decision to hire him and expressed concern that he would not be a neutral director based on comments made about the Hunter Biden laptop story.

White House Press Secretary Jane Sackie defended the new DHS board on Thursday, saying “I didn’t really dig into it, I mean, we definitely support the effort but let me see if I can be more specific.”

“We know there has been a range [disinformation] There are a variety of issues out there, I mean, for example, including Covid, and selection and qualifications, “Saki said, adding that he would check for additional information on what the board plans to do.

Saki continued, “It seems that the purpose of the board is to prevent confusion and misinformation from traveling across the country among different communities. I am not sure who opposes this effort.”

DHS did not immediately respond to a request from Gadget Clock Digital for comment on Schmidt’s letter.