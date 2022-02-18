DHS proposes rule to ignore immigrants’ use of SNAP, CHIP, Medicaid when considering green card applications



The Department of Homeland Security on Thursday proposed a new “public charge” rule that would dramatically reduce the number of benefits immigrants could enjoy when applying for permanent residency in the United States, including food stamps and Medicaid.

The proposed change would mark a significant reversal from the Trump administration’s 2019 policy, which will no longer be effective as the Biden administration dropped it after deciding not to defend it against legal challenges.

Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorcas said, “Under this proposed rule, we will return to the historical understanding of the term ‘public charge’ and will not penalize individuals for choosing to access health care and other complementary government services available to them.” In a statement.

“Public charge” is a long-standing concept in immigration law. It refers to someone who is considered to be dependent on government assistance and is a condition for denying someone immigration status.

The Trump administration introduced a “public charge” rule in 2019 Which extends the definition of “public charge” to include one or more designated public benefit recipients for more than 12 months out of 36 months. An immigrant will be considered a “public charge” when an immigrant applies for permanent residency in the United States

These benefits include Cash Assistance under the Supplemental Security Income (SSI), Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF), as well as most forms of Medicaid and the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), commonly known as FO. The rule extends the number of benefits that can be considered from the interim guidelines issued in 1999.

Trump administration officials say the rule was intended to protect taxpayers from bringing more public charges from abroad and to ensure that immigrants who come to the United States legally are self-sufficient.

Ken Kuchinelli, a former acting director of US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS), told Gadget Clock in a 2019 interview:

“It’s a core principle – the American Dream itself – and it’s something that sets us apart, and it’s the focal point of legal history in the United States in the 1800’s.”

However, immigration activists and the Biden administration believed it feared immigrants would have access to benefits if their applications were jeopardized. The Biden administration dropped the legal defense in the challenge of the law, although Republican states have tried to take that defense and the Supreme Court is fighting over that effort.

“The 2019 Public Charge Rule was not consistent with our country’s values,” Mayerkas said in a statement.

Under the Biden administration’s new rules, SSI, TANF, state, tribal and local cash assistance for revenue maintenance and “long-term institutionalization of government spending” will still be considered when officials determine public charges.

However, the administration has proposed ignoring a range of other taxpayer-funded benefits that foreign nationals would be able to get if they were not caught against them in a green card application. These include SNAP / Food Stamps, Children’s Health Insurance Program (CHIP), Medicaid Max Benefits, Accommodation Facilities and Transport Vouchers.

The DHS said it would not consider any benefits received through disaster assistance, epidemic assistance such as tax credits, or social security, government pensions or contributions to the system.

This rule affects those who are going through a regular immigration process and are legally in the country on a nonimmigrant (temporary) visa and applying for a green card. Public charges are not assessed for asylum seekers, refugees, temporary protection status (TPS) recipients and others.

The rule is part of a larger effort by the Biden administration to make the U.S. immigration system more recognizable to immigrants. USCIS recently released a new mission statement declaring the United States a “welcome nation.”