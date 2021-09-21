Dhwani Bhanushali: Dhwani Bhanushali and Gurfateh P new song Mehndi release, Dhwani Bhanushali’s new Navratri song ‘Mendi’, seen together Gurfateh Peerzada

Singer Dhawani Bhanushali who has created a distinct identity for a long time due to her songs. His new song Navratri special song ‘Mehndi’ has been released. In this song, Gurfateh Peerzada will be seen with the sound. Dhawani Bhanushali is one of the top singers of today. Not only that, she is a young singer whose song ‘Vaste’ has been viewed more than 1 billion times. This pop sensation has gained special recognition in a very short time. He also released his next big chartbuster ‘Mehndi’.

Gurfateh Peerzada will appear in the Navratri special song ‘Mehndi’ with sound. The lyrics of this song are written by Priya Saraya. Music by Lizo George and DJ Chetas. The song is sung by Dhawani and Vishal Dadlani. The song is sung in the beautiful city of Udaipur lakes. The music video is directed by Vibhu Puri.



Sound’s new song release



Releasing the song on his YouTube channel, Dhawani said, “I think it’s the beginning of a new journey and I’ve always had the good fortune to find good people. Everyone has put their lives in the song. I am very grateful to sing this song with Vishal Saran, who is a wonderful human being and an unprecedented music director. It was a special experience for me. It was a lot of fun working with Vibhu Saran. It was a great experience working with Girish Saran who has made every frame of ‘Mehndi’ beautiful.

It was through the song ‘Mehndi’ that I got the opportunity to work with Gurfateh. We shot together for two days. He’s my partner for the two-day shoot and I hope we get a chance to work together again. I especially want to thank my father who is my true critic and biggest supporter. Thanks to the entire team of ‘Mendi’. I hope the audience will appreciate and love ‘Mehndi’ as much as they liked my earlier songs. “

Vishal Dadlani said, “Sound is a wonderful person, well grown and hardworking. I see him as a member of my family. No doubt about the success of the sound. So when I was asked to sing with him, I thought it would be a lot of fun and it happened. I’m sure everyone will love this song. Happy Navratri to all. ‘

Actor Gurfateh Pirzada, who has worked with young pop icons in India, said, “I personally think that this music video is completely different from what I have done so far. Apart from this, Dhawani is a famous singer. I had a lot of fun shooting with him and learned a lot while working with him.