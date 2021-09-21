Dhwani Bhanushali: Dhwani Bhanushali and Gurfateh P new song Mehndi release, Dhwani Bhanushali’s new Navratri song ‘Mendi’, seen together Gurfateh Peerzada
Releasing the song on his YouTube channel, Dhawani said, “I think it’s the beginning of a new journey and I’ve always had the good fortune to find good people. Everyone has put their lives in the song. I am very grateful to sing this song with Vishal Saran, who is a wonderful human being and an unprecedented music director. It was a special experience for me. It was a lot of fun working with Vibhu Saran. It was a great experience working with Girish Saran who has made every frame of ‘Mehndi’ beautiful.
It was through the song ‘Mehndi’ that I got the opportunity to work with Gurfateh. We shot together for two days. He’s my partner for the two-day shoot and I hope we get a chance to work together again. I especially want to thank my father who is my true critic and biggest supporter. Thanks to the entire team of ‘Mendi’. I hope the audience will appreciate and love ‘Mehndi’ as much as they liked my earlier songs. “
Vishal Dadlani said, “Sound is a wonderful person, well grown and hardworking. I see him as a member of my family. No doubt about the success of the sound. So when I was asked to sing with him, I thought it would be a lot of fun and it happened. I’m sure everyone will love this song. Happy Navratri to all. ‘
Actor Gurfateh Pirzada, who has worked with young pop icons in India, said, “I personally think that this music video is completely different from what I have done so far. Apart from this, Dhawani is a famous singer. I had a lot of fun shooting with him and learned a lot while working with him.
