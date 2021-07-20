Dia Mirza Age, Height, Biography 2021 Wiki, Equity, Boyfriend
Diamilza An actress who turned into a model, she has a career span of about 20 years. She has appeared in nearly 40 films in the last few years. Diamilza Her work in the romance drama “Lena High Teledirmy” caught people’s hearts. Saif Ali Khan And R. Madavan. After this, she has worked in many films such as Palineta, Lagera Homunna Bai, Kluburn, and Krazy 4.
Biography / Wiki:-
|Real name
|Deer Hand Rich
|nickname
|diameter
|Known name
|Diamilza
|Birthday
|December 9, 1981
|Year
|40 years (as of 2020)
|place of origin
|Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh
|Birthplace
|Hyderabad, Andhra Pradesh
|Current place of residence
|Mumbai, Maharashtra, India
|Country of Citizenship
|Indian
|Profession
|Actress, model, film producer, social
Activist
|Marriage status
|marriage
|Boyfriend / Affair
|Salman Khan (rumors)
Vashu Bhagnani (Film Producer; Rumors)
Kunal Kapoor (rumors)
Bunty Sachdeva (musician)
Sahil Sanga
Mocht Reiner (rumors)
|religion
|Hindu
|Zodiac
|Sagittarius
|Eating habits
|Non-vegetarian
Diamilza Born to a Bengali mother, her father was a German Catholic. When she was just four years old, her parents divorced and her mother remarried Hyderabad Muslim Ahmed Mirza. Dia Mirza was the only child of her parents, so she took her father’s name.
Dia Mirza started working as a marketing executive at a multimedia company while studying at school, earning Rs 5,000 a month. At the same time, she worked as a model for brands such as Emami, Wall’s Ice Cream and Lipton.
Education, family, ethnicity, boyfriend:-
|school name
|• Vidyaranya High School in Hyderabad
• Hyderabad Nasr School
• Hyderabad Stanley Girls High School
|College / university
|Ambed Car Open University, Hyderabad
|Educational background
|Bachelor of Arts degree from The Open University in Hyderabad
|Ethnicity
|Her father is a German Catholic, her mother is Bengali, and her stepfather is a Dakhini Muslim. Despite these factors, she follows Hinduism.
|Father’s name
|Frank Handrich (Graphics and Industrial Fair Designers, Architects, Artists, and
Munich-based interior designer)
|Mother’s name
|Deepa Mirza (interior designer, landscape architect)
|Brother’s name
|not clear
|Sister name
|not clear
|Spouse / husband’s name
|First husband: Sahil Sangha (m.2014- d.2019)
Second husband: Vaibhav Rekhi
(Businessman)
|Child (child) name
|She gave birth to a son named Avyaan Azaad
May 2021
Career / Awards and Achievements:-
|Awards and achievements
|2005: Great Female Achievement Award for Beauty
|2011: Green Globe Honor for Extraordinary Work by Public Figures
2011: Women’s Achievement Award
|2016: Femina Miss India-Eternal Beauty
|2017: “Valerian on Environmental Issues” by the creator of the movie “Valerian and the City of Thousand Planets”
|2019: IWM Digital Awards-Woman Best Actor in Web Series Kaafir (Critic)
|2019: Filmfare Awards for Style and Real Women
Net worth, housing, automobiles:-
|Net worth
|5 rolls
|Monthly salary / income
|Rs.100,000 to 200,000 rupees per movie
|Home address
|not clear
|car
|Lexus LX
|BMW X1
favorite:-
|Favorite food
|Hyderabad Biryani, Nihari, Katidal, Keema
|Favorite actor
|Amitabh Bachchan
|Favorite actress
|Maduri Dikt
|Favorite color
|Red and white
|Favorite hobby
|Cooking, reading, photography, travel
|Favorite destination
|Machu Picchu in Peru, Leh, Cambodia and Africa
|Favorite food
|Punjabi, Hyderabad, Europe, Italian, Thai
Figures, size, height and weight:-
|hair color
|black
|Eye color
|Dark brown
|height
|Feet – 5 feet 6 inches
|Meters – 1.68 m
|Centimeter – 168 cm
|weight
|Kilogram – 55 Kg
|Figure measurement
|Size – 34
|Waist size – 26 inches
|Hip size – 34 inches
|Figure measurement – 34-26-34
Learn more Neha Dhupia, Sushant Singh Rajput, Karan Singh Grover
Celebrity Poll 2021
-
Narendra Modi 37%, 60 vote
60 vote 37%
60 votes-37% of all votes
-
Rahul Gandhi 16%, 26 vote
26 vote 16%
26 votes-16% of all votes
-
Arvind Keziwar 16%, 26 vote
26 vote 16%
26 votes-16% of all votes
-
Mamuta Banerjee 13%, 22 vote
twenty two vote 13%
22 votes-13% of all votes
-
Adityanas Yogi 9%, 15 vote
15 vote 9%
15 votes-9% of all votes
-
Amit Shah 9%, 14 vote
14 vote 9%
14 votes-9% of all votes
Total votes: 163
Voter: 133
July 20, 2021 — December 31, 2021
XX
You or your IP have already voted.
1stock
Leave a Comment
You must be logged in to post a comment.