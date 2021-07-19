Dia Mirza and Stepdaughter Samaira Rekhi Dance Together but the climax of the video is so funny | Dia Mirza dances with step daughter Samaira Rekhi, the climax of the video is funny

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has a wonderful bonding with her step-daughter Samaira Rekhi, who sometimes comes in front of fans through social media. Adara is Dia Mirza’s husband’s daughter from his first wife and now another new video of her is trending on social media. In the video, Diya and Samaira are seen dancing together.

Mother-daughter dance in matching outfit

Dia Mirza and her step daughter Samaira Rekhi are wearing similar clothes and both have danced wearing matching shoes. In the caption of the video, Diya has called her step-daughter Samaira (Samaira Rekhi) her bestie and within a short time, innumerable likes and comments have come on this video. Apart from fans, many celebrities have also commented on this video.

Celebrities made comments

Esha Gupta, Diana Penty, Rasika Duggal, Soni Razdan and Bipasha Basu have commented on this video. Talking about the mother-daughter performance in the video, while Diya (Dia Mirza) is seen doing every step very easily, Samaira Rekhi is finding it difficult to remember the dance steps. However, despite this, both of them have done the entire performance in an amazing way.

Samaira fell on the floor

Talking about the climax of the video, while doing a step in it, Samaira Rekhi falls on the floor and Dia Mirza’s attention does not go towards her. After some time, when Diya (Dia Mirza) learns that Samaira Rekhi has fallen while dancing, she starts laughing. Laughing Diya (Dia Mirza) proceeds to lift her daughter from the floor and the video ends at this juncture.

VIDEO

Also read: Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Because of this, Rohit Shetty’s mercury rose, the first contestant was discharged from the show

Click here for the latest and interesting news of entertainment Entertainment Facebook Page of gadget clock like to