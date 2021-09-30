Dia Mirza Champions of Change: Dia Mirza receives Champions of Change Award from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has been honored with the Champions of Change award. Dia Mirza has been honored for her invaluable contribution to the environment. The grand ceremony was held on the night of September 30 at the Taj Mahal Hotel in Colaba, Mumbai.

Dia Mirza has received this honor from the Interactive Forum on Indian Economy, Government of India, which has been received by the Governor of Maharashtra, Bhagat Singh Koshyari. A video of Diya Mirza coming to accept the award is also appearing on social media. He received the award for his work in 2020.





In 2017, Diya Mirza has been selected as the United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador. His term has been extended to 2022. Dia works to protect the environment and spread awareness on related issues.

Let us know that under the ‘Champions of Change’ award, 115 people from various fields were selected to honor those who made positive efforts for the benefit of the community. Dia has also been the brand ambassador of the Wildlife Trust of India. Diya got married last year and recently became a mother.