Dia Mirza Champions of Change: Dia Mirza receives Champions of Change Award from Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari
In 2017, Diya Mirza has been selected as the United Nations Environment Goodwill Ambassador. His term has been extended to 2022. Dia works to protect the environment and spread awareness on related issues.
Let us know that under the ‘Champions of Change’ award, 115 people from various fields were selected to honor those who made positive efforts for the benefit of the community. Dia has also been the brand ambassador of the Wildlife Trust of India. Diya got married last year and recently became a mother.
