Dia Mirza: Dia Mirza’s first photo with her son Awan Azad Rekhi went viral on social media

Bollywood actress Dia Mirza has shared a photo of her son Avyan on social media for the first time. Dia (Dia Mirza Share son Avyan First Photo) has given birth to husband Vaibhav Rekhi’s son on July 14. Dia’s fans have been waiting for a long time to catch a glimpse of her son Avya Azad Rekhi. Diya posted black and white sketch pictures of herself and her baby on her Instagram account. In the picture she is standing and holding her baby on her lap. And the boy is busy taking a nap.

After seeing this picture, it would not be wrong to say that this picture of Diya and her son is very beautiful. Dia is seen in a long maxi dress and Avian is wearing a cap. In which he looks so cute. Sharing this picture, Diya wrote in the caption, ‘Our story has just started Avayan.’

As soon as Dia Mirza posted this picture, the fans started showering love in the comments section. From fans to celebrities, there have been reactions to Dia’s post. Many celebs including Manish Malhotra, Neha Dhupia, Mallika Dua, Anita Hasanandani, Amrita Arora have posted heart emojis. Actress Diana Penty wrote, ‘Avyan, you are the champion.’

Dia and Vaibhav got married in a very private manner at their Mumbai home in February this year. Dia had also posted several photos of the wedding on her Instagram.

