Dia Mirza gives Premature birth to baby boy Avyaan Azaad Rekhi on 14 may 3 months after wedding | Dia Mirza gave birth to a son after 3 months of marriage, now told a cute name

New Delhi: Bollywood’s beautiful actress Dia Mirza has become a mother. He has shared the good news with his fans. Dia Mirza has given birth to a son. Dia Mirza and husband Vaibhav Rekhi have given this information by sharing a post on Instagram. Both have shared a long and wide post sharing a picture. Along with this the name of the son has also been mentioned.

Dia Mirza becomes mother

While sharing information about her delivery, Dia Mirza said that she has had a premature delivery, that is, she has given birth to the baby before time. In such a situation, special care has to be taken of the baby boy and the doctors are taking care of it in the ICU itself. About two months after the delivery, Diya shared this good news and told that her beloved son’s name is Avyan Azad Rekhi.

Delivery was on 14th May

Dia Mirza wrote in her post, ‘To have a child means to decide forever that your heart is spinning outside your body. This talk perfectly reflects Vaibhav and my feelings right now. Our heartthrob, our son Avyan Azad Rekhi was born on 14th May. After arriving early, our little guest is staying in the ICU under the care of nurses and doctors.

Pre-delivery due to complications

Dia Mirza further wrote, ‘During my pregnancy, there were complications like sudden Appendectomy and later and very serious Bacterial Infection. It can prove to be life threatening. Thankfully, our doctors managed to deliver our baby safely through an emergency C-section. Along with this, he has also thanked his fans.

The wedding took place on February 15

Let us tell you, Dia Mirza married Vaibhav Rekhi on 15 February. After this, she made a pregnancy announcement in Maldives during her honeymoon on April 1, after which she also had to be a victim of trolling. Now just three months after the marriage, she has given birth to a baby boy. By the way, now Dia Mirza and Vaibhav Rekhi are happy with the arrival of new guests in their lives.

