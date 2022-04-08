Diabetes drug metformin linked to birth defects in baby boys, study finds



According to researchers, a popular diabetes medication may be associated with major birth defects.

In a study published Tuesday in the Annals of Internal Medicine by Stanford University, the University of Southern Denmark and the University of Copenhagen, the authors wrote that children of male patients who took metformin three months before conception were affected.

Boys born to these men were three times more likely to have birth defects than unpublished children, and boys with metformin were 1.4 times more likely to have birth defects than their fathers who did not receive it.

Mothers in both groups had no history of diabetes or high blood pressure.

Also, fathers who used metformin during sperm development were less likely to have boys than girls in the general population.

Stanford said in a release on Monday that its conclusion was that metformin affects men’s reproductive health in ways that could harm their boys, “although the mechanisms are still unclear.”

To reach these results, the group used health-registry data from Denmark, which tracked more than 1 million births from 1997 to 2016.

If their father filled out one or more prescriptions for a diabetes drug while fertilizing sperm, the offspring were considered exposed and the frequency of sexuality and major birth defects were compared between the drug, exposure time, and siblings.

Of the more than 1.1 million children included in the study, at least 3.3% had at least one major birth defect and 51.4% had boys.

Of the 1,451 children exposed to metformin, 49.4% were male and 5.2% had a birth defect.

Stanford explained that the rate means that metformin use could be responsible for an additional two babies born each year with birth defects.

The college noted that oral treatments for type 2 diabetes are increasingly popular, but are known to have an effect on the reproductive system.

The researchers compared the exposure of metformin to exposure to two other common diabetes drugs, insulin and sulfonylureas.

Insulin exposure does not affect the rate of birth defects or sex ratio; Exposure to sulfonylureas tends to be in the same direction as metformin exposure, but they lack a consistent pattern.

Finally, men who metformin prescription three months before or after sperm development did not have children with a high propensity for birth defects, and the rate of birth defects in unpublished siblings did not increase.

Among the limitations of the study were that information on the underlying disease condition was limited, as well as whether the fathers had taken the prescribed medication.

The authors call for more research that clarifies the causes of these errors.

“I think it’s a single study, so it’s difficult to change clinical practice based on it,” said Dr. Michael Eisenberg, senior author and professor of urology at Stanford. “But, for anyone considering paternity, this study emphasizes the importance of father’s health over the health of a child.”

Finally, he said it would be important to uncover biological processes in the workplace and expand the study.

Statistar data shows that 86 million prescriptions for metformin were written in the United States by 2019.