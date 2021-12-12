Dialogue in times of exception

The Corona period is important for the modern world not only because it kept people in fear on the health front for a long time, but during this time people developed a new shared life with technology. People were very active on social sites, especially through information and communication. But this activism, after running in a straight line for some time, is now being linked to many such contexts and concerns, which alert people both at the level of understanding and action.

The history of World War I has been left behind for decades. The reality of the world and civilization for the new age and the new generation of people is associated with the meaning of neoliberalism and its Kuberi concerns. In such a situation, the experience of the current and last year’s corona epidemic are such pages related to human experience, in which some things, some lessons have been recorded anew. The most interesting and important thing in this experience is the relationship between person and expression. During the lockdown, people expressed themselves the most in all the countries of the world and social media became its medium. It was a new experience even for those who understood the openness of expression, that people all over the world are talking among themselves by staying in their homes.

They are giving words to their concerns about time, society and life. It was also realized that technology is no longer a companion of human life, but a basis for him, where a large part of his life is decided. In the world of emoji and post, many dangers were also expressed regarding human entry in this way. While sociologist Yuval Nova Harari linked the Corona crisis to the civilizational crisis, he also said that we have now entered the era of ‘surveillance’. The method of reading our pulse rate and heartbeat to heart-mind has become the technique that we have come to believe most suitable for our expression.

new social structure

According to a survey published in a business newspaper, where earlier users used to spend an average of 150 minutes a day on social media, in the first week of lockdown last year, they spent 280 minutes or four hours on other social media platforms including Facebook, WhatsApp and Twitter. Started spending more time. The survey also cautioned against the danger that social media can be a good way to pass the time when people are locked in their homes, but too much screen time has an effect on our eyes as well as our hearts and minds. Is. Some psychiatrists have even said that the excessive use of social media has created a structure of human sociality that includes both trust and deceit.

interference of consciousness

According to research from Penn Medicine and McLean Hospital, social media is currently one of the biggest causes of anxiety and depression. There is another study done by Rajers Behavioral Health. It revealed how children are suffering from depression and eating disorders due to low followers on Instagram. Interestingly, this technological means of expressing and normalizing loneliness is making us more lonely, putting us in the midst of new dangers of depression in the name of taking us out of one’s anxiety.

This is the reason that in a country like India, where the trajectories of tradition and modernity have not weakened even today, people have changed their new practice during the period of Purnabandi. They began to understand the danger that by holding a mobile phone in their hand or spending hours in front of the laptop screen, they were doing nothing but unnecessarily attaching their life and time to Riyaz. On the lines of home return, it can also be called consciousness return. Together it can also be added that technology is definitely moving forward in its own way to the traditional leaks of individual and society, but there is still room for intervention of human consciousness.

lonely and crutches

Pune-based psychologist Tithi Kukreja explains that there is no denying that social media has helped us to connect well with our friends and family, but it has become a see-saw crutch of our loneliness. It is more dangerous than mental health for our entire existence. Kukreja says that if she believes so, then the biggest reason for that is that now we do not introspect but instead take the help of technical support to avoid it. We quickly use our phones to fill our voids. Those who think that scrolling through the feed on a mobile phone without thinking is not a big deal. The big danger is that many such people usually have no idea what they are doing.

Kukreja says, “For most people, these platforms are only used for commenting, liking and sharing. This instant gratification gives rise to a dopamine rush, which keeps us tempting to go back to it every now and then. But it is also important to understand that when you start comparing your life with that of others, your perception of yourself becomes increasingly affected.’

danger of negativity

Another thing which is important in this context is that by coming on these mediums, we unknowingly associate ourselves with many negativities. After assessing more than a billion status updates from more than a hundred million Facebook users between 2009 and 2012, University of California researchers found that the graph of the increase in the number of negative posts is climbing rapidly. Dangerous facts and rumors have become increasingly involved in this world of negativity even before the Corona period. It is clear that the relationship and crisis of person and expression will only be further complicated by technology, for this it will be necessary to follow the path of that natural consciousness which is associated with both our social practice and identity.