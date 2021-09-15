Diamond News: 8.2 carat diamond in emerald diamonds to be auctioned on September 21

The Ratnagarbha mine at Panna in Bundelkhand is still throwing diamonds. A laborer who got an 8.2 carat diamond from an emerald mine will now be freed from poverty. The estimated value of the diamond is Rs 40 lakh. The mines will be auctioned at Panna this month. Diamond traders from across the country will participate in the auction.Madhya Pradesh is the only state in the country. Where diamonds are obtained from the Majgavhan mine in Panna district. The National Mineral Development Corporation (NMDC) is the only company in the country involved in diamond mining. In November 2011, a 37.68 carat diamond worth Rs 2.5 crore to Rs 5 crore was discovered at the Panna Diamond Mine, which is considered to be the largest diamond in Asia so far. This diamond mine is just 55 kilometers from the world famous tourist destination Khajuraho.

Dense forest area in the Vindhya mountain range and Dandakaranya region which was made his capital by Maharaj Chhatrasal Bundela. It is rich in mineral wealth. The Panna diamond mine is located between the Son and Khan rivers. Fifty-five of the world’s 38 diamond mines are still mining diamonds.

About 140 rough diamonds found in the Panna mine will be auctioned on September 21. These diamonds are worth crores of rupees. Diamond traders from all major cities of the country will reach Panna to participate in the open bidding.