Diamond under the influence of temperature: A diamond that changes color at low temperatures

Diamonds are very special in themselves and now scientists have discovered diamonds that change color when the temperature is very low. At cold temperatures they turn gray to yellow. Chameleon-like diamonds have been discovered that change color in the dark or in the heat, but diamonds that change color in the cold have been seen for the first time.The discovery was made by Stephanie Parsod of the American Gemological Institute, California. It is not yet clear how much these diamonds will cost, but they are very valuable as they are rare. These diamonds change color at temperatures as low as -196 low C. Diamonds are so cooled in the lab to reduce their vibration. The low temperature helps to accurately measure the light emitted from them.

Chameleon diamonds or chameleon-like diamonds were first discovered in 1866 by Georges Halfan. It is not yet understood why they change color. Many diamonds have been found to change color when kept at temperatures above 200 से C or in the dark for more than 24 hours.



How do colors change?

Due to the change of color in different situations, it is believed that the cause and process behind it is also different. They are so rare that they are difficult to study. So new discovery becomes even more important. GIA’s Paul Johnson believes that the color of diamonds changes as they cool as electric charge travels closer or farther away from the adulterated particles present in the diamond. In this case its color changes.

Some time ago, a diamond was found inside another diamond in Russia. It is believed to be an 80 million year old diamond. It is called Matrioshka diamond because of its combination with dolls made of Russian wood. Experts still do not understand how this diamond was formed, but it is believed that this is the first discovery of its kind.