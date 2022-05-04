Diamondbacks’ Madison Bumgarner tossed from game after 1 inning, needs to be held back from ump



Arizona Diamondbacks star Madison Bamgarner was tossed from Wednesday’s matinee against the Miami Marlins just after a mandatory check for foreign substances.

Left-hander Marlins’ third baseman John Barty was allowed a home run and was shown chirping at the umpires as he walked back into the dugout. He did not stop talking while examining his finger for foreign substances, and after the check was over, umpire Dan Bellino dropped him.

The experienced pitcher was not happy after the toss fell on the umpire’s face. Bamgarner’s teammates and coaches had to hold the pitcher.

It was not clear what was said between the boomerang and the umpire.

Arizona came into the game with a 12-13 record and finished last in the Western Division of the National League but just 4.5 games behind the Los Angeles Dodgers for first place.

Boomgarner is in his third season with the Diamondbacks. He had already appeared in five games before starting on Wednesday afternoon. He had a 1.17 ERA, 15 strikeouts and a 5.9 K / 9 ratio.

Last season, Bumgarner had a 4.67 ERA at 26, with 124 strikeouts and a 7.6 K / 9 ratio. He is a four-time All-Star and three-time World Series Champion.