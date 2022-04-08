Diamondbacks’ Seth Beer blasts walk-off on National Beer Day



NewYou can listen to the Gadget Clock article now!

“Beer Me” has new meaning in Arizona after a diamondback rookie exploded a celebration on MLB Opening Day.

In the 13th at-bat of his career, nominee hitter Seth Bear hit a three-run homer in the bottom of the ninth inning to give Debaux a 4-2 victory over San Diego. If that’s not enough, he did it … wait for it … National Beer Day.

Click here for more sports coverage on FOXNEWS.COM

Talk about knowing your role.

“It was a surreal feeling,” Beer said after the game. “It’s still a dream. It’s still really hard to sound. I’m just a kind of black out.”

Being associated with Blackout is certainly not the first beer.

Check out the Bear Go Yard in front of home fans below:

Per Elias Sports Bureau, The beer’s memorable explosion was only the second time in MLB history that a Rocky hit his team’s walk-off home run in the first game of the season.

The game’s winner, Padres Reliever, came from Craig Stamen, who had a chance to sniff the 25-year-old beer. However, Beer instead took advantage of a curveball from Stamen and then celebrated with a trip around the base.

“I was, ‘I think I just have to take off my helmet because those guys did it when I was a kid.’ So for me, it was almost like living a dream, “added Beer.

Childhood dreams come true. We’ll drink that.