Diana Hayden (Miss World 1997) Gadget Clock, Height, Age, Boyfriend, Husband, Children, Family, Biography & More – Gadget Clock

Diana Hayden an Indian mannequin and actress. She is the third girl to carry the Miss World crown to Indian in 1997.

Diana Hayden was born on Tuesday, 1 Might 1973 (age 47 years; as of 2021) in Hyderabad, India. Her zodiac signal is Taurus. Diana Hayden went to St. Ann’s Excessive College, Secunderabad for her major schooling. She obtained herself enrolled within the Royal Academy of Dramatic Artwork, UK to pursue a bachelor’s diploma in Artwork and Drama.

Bodily Look

Top (approx.): 5′ 8″

Eye Color: Black

Hair Color: Brown

Household

Mother and father & Siblings

Diana Hayden was born in an Anglo-Indian household. Nothing a lot is thought about her household.

Relationships, Husband & Kids

Diana Hayden obtained married to Collin Dick, an American businessman from Nevada, on 13 September 2013. Diana met collin in London when collin arrived at her residence as a tenant. Later they began getting shut to one another and married at a non-public ceremony in Las Vegas.

Diana, on the age of 32 learnt in regards to the endometriosis method and she or he began to freeze her eggs for her future. in 2016, she gave delivery to a child lady with one in every of her frozen eggs. this method proved to achieve success for her and once more in 2018, she gave delivery to 2 twins, a woman and a boy with this method.

Profession

Modelling

Diana Hayden began her profession in 1997 by taking part within the Miss India pageant in 1997 and received the pageant. After profitable the Miss India 1997 pageant, she obtained the chance to characterize India within the Miss World 1997 pageant held in Seychelles. There she competed with 86 different contestants from everywhere in the world. Throughout her last question-answer spherical within the finale, she was requested,

Why do you need to develop into Miss World?”

To which she replied,

I draw inspiration from a well-known author and poet, William Butler Yeats, who as soon as wrote – ‘With Goals Start Duty.’ Nicely for me, this title is that dream and the duty it brings, I cherish that in a small manner I might make a distinction and assist the desires of others. Thanks.”

Her presence of thoughts and sensible reply received hearts and made her the winner of the Miss World 1997 pageant.

Diana was additionally topped with “Miss World – Asia and Oceania” and received the subtitles of “Miss Photogenic” and “Miss Spectacular Swimsuit,” making her the one Miss World contestant to win three subtitles at any Miss World pageant.

Appearing

Diana Hayden made her performing debut with the South African movie, “Othello”, A South African Story in 2006 as “Emilia.” She made her Bollywood debut as Sheena Roy for the film “Tehzeeb.”

Diana was additionally seen within the widespread tv actuality present “Bigg Boss Season 2” as a wildcard contestant for the present.

Controversy

In 2018, Diana Hayden grew to become part of an issue when Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb gave a controversial assertion towards Diana Hayden by saying,

Inform me, did she deserve it? Folks may say I’m creating an issue. I can perceive Aishwarya Rai getting it, a minimum of she has traits of Indian magnificence.”

Indian girls didn’t use cosmetics within the outdated instances. Indians didn’t use shampoo, they washed their hair with methi water and bathed with mud. These magnificence pageant organisers are worldwide advertising and marketing mafia, who noticed an enormous market within the nation. At this time, there’s a magnificence parlour in each nook of the nation.”

Diana replied to his assertion by saying,

We have to be happy with our pores and skin (color). God is aware of, it’s appreciated all world wide. Everyone needs to have our pores and skin color. The very last thing we’d like is our personal individuals not appreciating it.”

Biplab Deb later added to his assertion,

For Indians, Goddess Lakshmi and Saraswati exemplify magnificence. I don’t perceive the great thing about Diana Hayden.”

Information/Trivia

Diana Hayden was born and introduced up in an Anglo Indian household.

She needed to face the separation of her mother and father when she was solely 13 years outdated. Her mother or father’s separation led Diana and her mom right into a monetary disaster due to which she began working at an occasion administration firm known as Encorethis small age.

Whereas working in Encore, Diana additionally did many modelling assignments.

Diana, on the age of 21, labored as Public Relation Officer at BMG Crescendo (India) Pvt. Ltd., the place she assisted in managing the careers of Indian singers Anaida and Mehnaz Hoosein.

Diana participated within the Miss India 1997 on her pal, Anaida’s advice.

After profitable the title of Miss World 1997, Diana was signed by many large Worldwide manufacturers like L’oreal, Colgate, and Chopard to endorse their merchandise.

Diana can be related to many charities and NGOs equivalent to Little one Rights and You, Greenpeace, PETA and lots of extra.

She has hosted the Miss Europe occasions in 2001 and 2002.