Diana Taurasi’s career night back on track

Diana Taurasi smiles on the court as Phoenix Mercury teammates carefully drag her to her feet in the third quarter of Game 1 of the WNBA Semifinals.

In a previous play, she collided with Las Vegas Aces forward Dierika Hamby while trying to dribble, awkwardly sliding across the floor. Taurasi ran up and down the court in the fourth quarter, supporting a left ankle that had kept him out of the previous four regular-season games and the first round of the playoffs. During the first half of the fourth period, he clenched his teeth and sprained his ankle on the Phoenix bench. Nevertheless, Taurasi finished with 20 points and six assists in the game, a 96–90 loss to the Aces.

Later, when asked how his ankle felt, Torassi’s reply was brief.

“Great,” she said.

His proof? 2 aces of 117-91 at the Michelob Ultra Arena in Las Vegas on Thursday, 48 hours after a 37-point, eight-3-pointer attack. The Best of Five series is now tied 1-1 at Phoenix. Game 3 is on Sunday.