Dick Van Dyke and Garth Brooks lead the honorees at the 2021 Kennedy Center Honors ceremony



Dick Van Dyke regarded as jubilant as ever on Friday as he and nation music famous person Garth Brooks arrived for the Kennedy Center Honors ceremony in Washington, D.C.

The 95-year-old movie, tv and Broadway star and the 59-year-old singer–songwriter have been joined by different cultural luminaries, together with the influential people singer Joan Baez, the actress and choreographer Debbie Allen and the violin virtuoso Midori.

The ceremony, which presents a lifetime achievement award to main figures in the performing arts, was introduced at the Kennedy Center opera home as a result of Covid-19 security issues, moderately than at the State Division, the place its historically held.

The ceremony was beforehand scheduled for December 2020 however was pushed again till now as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

Van Dyke, who known as the honor ‘the capper on my profession’ to ABC Information, regarded overjoyed to be there along with his fellow artists.

The Mary Poppins star sported an infectious smile with loads of laughter as he arrived on the crimson carpet in a traditional black tuxedo.

Though he received round on a cane, he nonetheless appeared filled with vitality and sported the shaggy white beard he has worn in recent times.

Becoming a member of the actor was his much-younger spouse Arlene Silver, who regarded elegant in a low-cut glowing silver costume that was tied round her waist.

She wore her blond locks carried out up and had on jewel-encrusted earrings.

Dick additionally posed along with his buddy and former costar Chita Rivera, who starred reverse him on Broadway in Bye Bye Birdy in 1960.

She is a earlier Kennedy Center honoree and wore her rainbow-colored ribbon whereas carrying a sheer black costume.

Garth Brooks opted for a extra formal three-piece tuxedo with a black vest and represented nation music with a black cowboy hat whereas carrying a close-cropped goatee.

He was accompanied by his spouse and fellow nation famous person Trisha Yearwood, who shimmered in a navy blue satin costume that was ruched round her midriff.

Her lengthy blond locks have been swept to at least one aspect in pretty waves, and she wore a distinguished silver necklace.

Joan Baez started her profession as certainly one of the hottest American people singers in the Sixties and an early buddy and collaborator with Bob Dylan.

She caught to a extra informal but nonetheless formal look with a black blazer with glowing beads on the cuffs and matching pants, together with a black velvet prime.

She additionally wore black patent leather-based sneakers tied with crimson ribbon.

The singer’s uncommon visitor for the ceremony was Dr. Anthony Fauci, the director of the Nationwide Institute of Allergy and Infectious Ailments and chief medical advisor to President Joe Biden.

Baez, who likes to color portraits of pals, informed ABC that she and the medical knowledgeable grew to become pals after she painted certainly one of him and posted it on-line final yr, main them to strike up ‘a mutual fan-ship.’

In response to the outlet, a few of the honorees have been even seen scrambling to correctly put their masks on after they noticed Fauci with Baez.

The singer was additionally accompanied by her son Gabriel Harris, who wore a black velvet swimsuit with a red-and-blue floral shirt and a fedora.

Debbie Allen, who starred on the collection Fame and is the youthful sister of Phylicia Rashad, regarded like a queen in a cream-colored costume lined in swirling floral designs.

The outfit featured sheer beaded sleeves, and she wore her darkish curly hair swept again to spotlight her dangling earrings.

Debbie was accompanied by her husband Norm Nixon in a traditional tux.

The violinist Midori (born Midori Goto) confirmed off a crimson satin costume with a bow over one shoulder and a skirt that includes irregular stripes.

She started her first public performances at the age of six, and by her early teenagers she was certainly one of the world’s preeminent violin virtuosos.

Internet hosting the scaled-back occasion was earlier honoree Gloria Estefan, who wore a ruched white shirt with a black skirt and black platform heels.

The occasion additionally featured a efficiency from cellist Yo Yo Ma, who delighted individuals at a Massachusetts clinic in March when he gave an impromptu solo efficiency after receiving his second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine.

All 5 honorees posed collectively on stage for a photograph, and have been socially distanced on stage for the fundamental ceremony.

Though there have been far fewer individuals this yr, Debbie, who has participated in a number of earlier ceremonies, thought this yr’s occasion was extra concerned that common.

‘We’re spending much more time collectively than different teams of honorees,’ she mentioned.

With a view to maintain the present as jam-packed because it normally is, the performances and tributes have been cut up over two different nights, with some occasions recorded on Thursday and others to be taped on Saturday.

The total edited occasion shall be broadcast on June 6 on CBS.

