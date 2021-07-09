Dicky Maegle Dies at 86; Football Star Remembered for a Bizarre Tackle

Dicky Maegle was an all-American running back at Rice University. He was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame. And he was a Pro Bowl defensive back in his first season in the NFL.

But when Rice announced that Maegle had passed away at the age of 86 on Sunday, he was mostly remembered for one moment: one of the most bizarre episodes in college football history, witnessed by some 75,000 fans at Cotton Bowl from 1954 in Dallas and a television audience.

Taking a transfer to Rice’s 5-yard line in the second quarter of his clash with Alabama, Maegle cut to the right and ran to the sideline. When he passed the Alabama bench through the midfield, en route to a virtually certain touchdown, Crimson Tide full-back Tommy Lewis interrupted his break and, without a helmet, jumped onto the pitch and equalized Maegle with a blind block over the Alabama 42 yards. line.

The referee ruled Maegle was entitled to a 95-yard touchdown. Rice, ranked No. 6 in the nation by the Associated Press, earned a 28-6 victory over 13th-ranked Alabama.