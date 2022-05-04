Dictator Adolf Hitler committed suicide after mussolini death

German dictator Adolf Hitler, notorious for his cruelty around the world, committed suicide just hours after his marriage. On April 30, 1945, Hitler shot himself and before death asked his loyalist Heinz to burn his body with petrol. However, even today people want to know why the most brutal dictator in history shot himself and then asked to burn the dead body?

By the end of the Second World War, Hitler had realized that his defeat was near. During April 1945, Soviet forces surrounded Hitler from all sides. That’s why he took refuge in an intelligence bunker located 50 feet below the ground in Berlin, along with his girlfriend and some close associates.

In the same period, when Hitler came to know about the death of Italian dictator Mussolini on 28 April 1945, he got scared. Dictator Hitler felt that the same might not happen to Mussolini as he was treated. Hitler, who created an atmosphere of fear in the world with his cruelty, was so badly broken by the fear of defeat and the brutality of Mussolini that he decided to commit suicide.

He locked himself in a bunker before being captured by Soviet forces, and for fear of being caught, he committed suicide by shooting himself. He had married his girlfriend, Eva Braun, a few hours before the day Hitler was assassinated. Hitler did not want at any cost that he should survive after being shot, so he had chewed the cyanide bullet along with the bullet.

In addition, he ordered his loyalist Heinz Linge to burn his body. So that nothing can be done to him that happened to Mussolini. After Hitler and Eva Braun committed suicide, Heinz Linge kept their bodies on fire by pouring petrol in the Chancellery gardens.