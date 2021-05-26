Did Ben Affleck just CONFIRM reconciling with Jennifer Lopez by sporting a watch she gifted him while they were dating?

Did Ben Affleck just CONFIRM reconciling with Jennifer Lopez by sporting a watch she gifted him while they were relationship?





After her breakup with Alex Rodriguez, rumors went rife that Jennifer Lopez is again with her ex-fiancé Ben Affleck. Reportedly, the Batman star and the leggy lass were noticed in Miami collectively. A number of eye-witnesses reportedly shared that Ben and Jennifer bonded off very effectively and even shared a kiss. Because the followers of Bennifer bought very excited with this piece of stories, here is one other attention-grabbing story concerning the two. Additionally Learn – From The Hunt for Pink October to Patriot Video games – revisiting the best movies primarily based on Tom Clancy’s books

If the newest experiences are something to go by, Ben Affleck was just lately noticed sporting a silver chain watch which was given to him by Jennifer Lopez in 2000s when they were a couple. The good-looking hunk had worn this watch in Jenny From the Block music video. The image of Ben sporting the watch was shared by a fan on Twitter with the caption, “It’s the lil issues… Ben Affleck sporting the identical watch JLo gave him while filming Jenny From The Block.” Additionally Learn – Mumbai Saga, Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, The Spouse and extra releases that you would be able to watch this Weekend

It’s the lil issues… Ben Affleck sporting the identical watch JLo gave him while filming Jenny From The Block pic.twitter.com/Yfs7hN3xfT — bennifer tea (@jloaffleck) May 24, 2021

Ben and Jennifer were engaged, nonetheless, they known as it quits after two years of being collectively. It was in 2004 that they parted methods leaving lots of their followers heartbroken. Now, after a number of years, it appears cupid has as soon as once more struck Ben and Jennifer Lopez. Nevertheless, each of them are but to remark something on their alleged reconciliation. Additionally Learn – Have Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez known as it QUITS?

Speaking about Alex and Jennifer’s cut up, they introduced the identical by sharing a joint assertion. The assertion learn, “Now we have realised we’re higher as mates and sit up for remaining so. We’ll proceed to work collectively and assist one another on our shared companies and tasks. We want one of the best for one another and each other’s youngsters. Out of respect for them, the one different remark we have now to say is thanks to everybody who has despatched variety phrases and assist.”

