Did Bhajji paaji not break the TV?- Mo.Aamir’s taunt, ‘Turbanator’ shared the old VIDEO and said – Did the landing of the six happen on the TV of your house?

Taking a jibe at Harbhajan Singh on India’s defeat, Mohammad Amir wrote that ‘I had to ask whether Harbhajan Singh Pa ji did not break his TV? Nobody happens, after all it’s just a game.

A heated debate is going on between the legendary players of both the countries on social media regarding the India-Pakistan match in the T20 World Cup. Let us tell you that in this match held on Sunday, Pakistan won by 10 wickets. Pakistan has won the World Cup against India after 29 years. At the same time, former Pakistan fast bowler Mohammad Amir tried to target Indian veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh through a tweet. To which Bhajji gave a befitting reply.

In response to this tweet, Harbhajan Singh shared the video of the fourth match of the Asia Cup played in Dambulla on 19 June 2010. In this match, Harbhajan had given India victory by hitting a six off Mohammad Amir’s ball. Sharing the video, Bhajji wrote, “Now you will also say Mohammad Aamir, this six did not land on the TV of your house? Nobody happens, it’s just a game as you said.”

At the same time, in response to this tweet, Amir shared the video of the Test match played between India and Pakistan. Along with this, Aamir wrote, ‘Harbhajan Singh was busy watching your bowling, when Lala (Shahid Afridi) hit you for 4 sixes in 4 balls but cricket may seem like it but in test cricket.. it was a little too much.

After this Harbhajan Singh lashed out at Mohammad Amir. He wrote, ‘How did the no ball happen at Lord’s? Who took how much? Test cricket is no ball how can it be? Shame on you and the rest of your supporters for defaming this beautiful game.

Lords mai no ball kaise ho gya tha ?? Kitna liya kisne diya ? Test cricket hai no ball kaise ho sakta hai ? Shame on u and ur other supporters for disgracing this beautiful game https://t.co/nbv6SWMvQl — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 26, 2021

Bhajji did not stop here, he wrote, ‘For people like you, only money is everything, neither respect nor anything, only money. Wouldn’t you tell your countrymen and your supporters how much they got? I hate even talking to people like you to insult the game and fool people with your antics.

On this, Aamir said that by talking about my past days, today’s fact will not change that how you had to eat your mouth 3 days ago. To this Harbhajan Singh again shared the video of his own hit six in the 2010 Asia Cup and said, ‘Sixer to the fixer.. Out of the park… Mohammad Amir… Chal dafa ho ja’.

At the same time, social media users are also giving their feedback regarding this heated debate between Bhajji and Aamir. Animesh Singh (@animeshfrndss) wrote, “Wow Bhajji what a reply you have given to the match fixer.”

On the other hand, Tushar Sawant (@TusharS00941525) wrote on this argument, “Not to mess with Bhajji pa ji.”