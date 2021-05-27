Did Corpse Husband and Valkyrae actually meet in real-life? Here is what happened



Yesterday, ie. twenty fourth Might 2021, rumors erupted that Rachel “Valkyrae’ Hofstetter had met nameless YouTuber Corpse Husband in actual life.

The faceless YouTuber earlier met Sykkuno in direction of the tip of March, and posted a video of the interplay on TikTok. Corpse Husband had earlier promised that he’ll “hand-deliver” his merchandise to Sykkuno, and has joked about assembly Valkyrae a number of instances as nicely.

Throughout an Amongst Us stream in February, Corpse Husband teased followers a couple of potential collaboration with Valkyrae. He promised to “come over” to Valkyrae’s home and play video games.

Regardless, followers had been satisfied that the 2 had met on account of a photograph of Valkyrae doing the rounds on Twitter with an individual who regarded like Corpse Husband. Nonetheless, it was later revealed that the person in the image was only a fan who Valkyrae had met earlier, and the picture had been cropped to make it appear as if she had met Corpse.

No, Corpse Husband didn’t meet Valkyrae in actual life: Here is what happened

It is no secret that Corpse Husband and Valkyrae have grown shut in latest months. The 2 had been launched to one another by Sean “Jacksepticeye” Mcloughlin throughout an Amongst Us stream. Corpse Husband’s voice had instantly impressed the likes of Thomas “Sykkuno,” Imane “Pokimane” Anys and Valkyrae. The next video reveals their first ever interplay with one another.

Corpse Husband earlier met Sykkuno in March 2021. He had posted a video on TikTok as proof, with followers constantly questioning when he would find yourself assembly a few of his different content material creator mates.

Subsequently, when Valkyrae’s image with a fan who regarded like Corpse Husband started doing the rounds on Twitter, folks had been initially satisfied that the 2 streamers had lastly met in actual life.

Across the finish of April, Valkyrae and Sykkuno met in actual life. In fact, this was not the primary time that the 2 had been assembly.

As somebody with extraordinarily curly hair I all the time really feel an unstated reference to another person in public who additionally has curly hair. I’m like rattling you realize the battle too lol — Corpse Husband (@Corpse_Husband) July 8, 2020

Corpse Husband has not revealed his face to his viewers till now. He has beforehand accomplished a “hair-reveal,” a “handwriting” reveal and a “hand-reveal.” Corpse has confirmed in the previous that he has “extraordinarily” curly hair.

Because the fan in the image with Valkyrae additionally had curly hair, folks assumed that it was certainly Corpse Husband who was nearly cropped out. Corpse Husband replied to one of many tweets and confirmed that he hasn’t met Valkyrae till now. Because the tweets counsel, most followers finally came upon the reality in regards to the incident.

