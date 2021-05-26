Did Geeta survive in the end and will she return for Zack Snyder’s sequel? Huma Qureshi spills the beans [EXCLUSIVE VIDEO]
Those that have seen Zack Snyder’s Military of the Useless on Netflix know the way it ended, however one issues that is been on everybody’s thoughts, significantly desi viewers, is whether or not Huma Qureshi’s Geet survived and would she again for the sequel. Properly, GadgetClock has obtained the INSIDE SCOOP for you in this EXCLUSIVE INTERVIEW
#Geeta #survive #return #Zack #Snyders #sequel #Huma #Qureshi #spills #beans #EXCLUSIVE #VIDEO