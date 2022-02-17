Did Jasmin Bhasin Aly Goni part ways, actress posts a cryptic message on instagram | Jasmin Bhasin and Ali Goni breakup?

One reason for the rumors

However, the reason for these rumors is only one. It is a matter of fact that both of them have not shared a picture with each other on their social media for a long time. However, Jasmine and Ali bid farewell to 2021 together. But since the fans haven’t got any fresh pictures of them since then, it is being considered as a sign of their breakup.

can be busy

However, there is every possibility that Jasmine and Ali are busy with their work at the moment. Jasmine has anyway made her Punjabi film debut a few weeks back. But this has nothing to do with the news. People have agreed that their favorite couple JasLy has parted ways.

Clear chemistry

Jasmine and Ali, whenever they are in front of the cameras, their chemistry is clearly visible. Both Ali Goni and Jasmine are big stars of TV. While Ali started her career with Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, Jasmin Bhasin started her career with Zee TV show Tashan – E – Ishq.

Closer to reality show

Jasmine and Ali met on the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi. The friendship of both of them reached Bigg Boss from this show. While both became best friends in Khatron Ke Khiladi, Ali came to support Jasmine in the same capacity in Bigg Boss too. But during the show itself, both came very close to each other.

