Did Jayant Choudhary choose the wrong house? Rakesh Tikait gave some such answer on Amit Shah’s statement

The election atmosphere in Uttar Pradesh is hot. In such a situation, the name of Jayant Chaudhary has also come in the headlines. Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while talking at the press conference of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary, said that Jayant Chaudhary has chosen the wrong house. News24 anchor Manak Gupta questioned Rakesh Tickett about Amit Shah’s statement. To this, Rakesh Tickett replied with a lot of twists and turns.

Reply to Rakesh Tikait: Anchor’s question ‘Did Jayant Chaudhary choose the wrong house?’ But in response, Rakesh Tikait said, “Now what should I say on this, who has chosen what, why has chosen it, if you talk about farmers, I will tell you everything. What can we say on who else is going where, what they are doing?”

Rakesh Tikait twisted the question in his own style and apparently refrained from commenting on it.

Let us tell you that since the press conference of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary, BJP leaders are continuously making rhetoric against Rashtriya Lok Dal chief Jayant Chaudhary. The matter got bigger when Home Minister Amit Shah fiercely attacked the Samajwadi Party from Muzaffarnagar.

Amit Shah’s statement: He said, “Yesterday saw the press conference of Akhilesh Yadav and Jayant Chaudhary, Akhilesh spoke very well that we are together, but you should be together only till the counting of votes. If the government is formed, Jayant Bhai will leave and Azam Khan will sit. It is only from the distribution of tickets that we have understood what is going to happen next.”

Jayant Chaudhary’s tweet on Amit Shah: On January 29, after Home Minister Amit Shah’s big statement on the joint press of Jayant and Akhilesh, in response, Jayant Chaudhary tweeted and wrote, ‘The big leaders of the country are worrying about me so much. feels good. It means, I am doing well!’

