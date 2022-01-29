Did Kareena Kapoor say good or bad to Ameesha Patel The actress herself told the whole thing

Actress Amisha Patel has been in the news for the past few days. Recently he gave an interview in which he told that at the beginning of his career he was called arrogant. At the same time, another story of his has come to the fore. Actually Ameesha had commented against Kareena Kapoor Khan. This is about the time when she was just starting her career. At the same time, Kareena also started her career with the film ‘Refugee’ in the same year and Ameesha made her debut opposite Hrithik Roshan in ‘Kaho Na… Pyaar Hai’.

The actress has also given a Pinkvilla interview, during which Ameesha was asked about her relationship with Kareena. Regarding the rumor that he publicly said bad things about Karina. Regarding this, Ameesha said that ‘she shares a cordial relationship with him and she even suggested that they work together in a film after Kareena gave birth to their first son Taimur’.

He said ‘I have no enemy as I said, I do not hate anyone. In fact, when Kareena looks stunning in some songs or gives some great performances, the first thing I do is tell my closest friends wow what a wonderful job she has done. I think she is a very beautiful woman and a great actress and I have nothing against her in my heart.

‘So when I was asked by the media that he had said some negative things about me and I was asked to refute them. Then I said ‘I have no comments for this’.

During this, she further said, ‘I will have only positive things to say about him because I do not know him enough that I can say wrong things about him. I only know his work and what I see about him, I think he is very good. If he has an opinion about me, well, he has a right and I don’t even know if he said that or the media pushed it. That’s why I don’t pay attention to it.

Where Ameesha Patel’s career hasn’t been so successful and she is experiencing a lull from which she still hasn’t emerged. On the other hand, Kareena Kapoor has become one of the highest-paid actresses of the country. Significantly, Ameesha will soon be seen in the sequel of the film ‘Gadar-Ek Prem Katha’.