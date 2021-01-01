Did Kiara Advani undergo plastic surgery: Sher Shah fame Did Kiara Advani undergo plastic surgery to look beautiful?

Kiara Advani became a troll for ‘Beauty’ Even today, there is talk on social media that Kiara Advani has undergone plastic surgery. Users also write that the way the actress has changed her name from Alia to Kiara, she has undergone surgery to look beautiful. Kiara herself says that she often gets to read such comments. However, she also says that whenever she sees such comments, she ignores them.

Kiara said – I was beginning to believe in myself In Arbaaz Khan’s talk show ‘Pinch’, Kiara has now responded to such trolling. The producers have shared a promo of the show, in which Kiara says, ‘During a show, everyone was discussing that I had plastic surgery.’ Kiara says the discussion escalated so much that for a moment she too was convinced that she had undergone surgery. READ Also Mothers Day Special | Seema Pahwa on Giving Sex Education to Kids, And The Changing Image of Bollywood Mom

‘People say he’s had plastic surgery’ Kiara says, ‘I went for an event, the pictures on social media people were writing in her comments that hey, she has had plastic surgery. The situation was such that I began to believe that I had done something for myself.

One user said – don’t work with Akshay Kiara made another funny revelation about the comments she received on social media. He said that once a user told him to stop working with Akshay Kumar. One user even called her a ‘stupid woman’. On this Kiara says that trolls should understand that they should not go out of their circle.

Kiara Advani will be seen in these films On the work front, after ‘Sher Shah’, Kiara Advani will now be seen in Raj Mehta’s ‘Jug Jug Jio’. In this film, she will be seen with Varun Dhawan. The film stars Anil Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor in the lead roles. Apart from this, Anees Bajmi’s ‘Bhool Bhulaiya 2’ is also in Kiara’s bag. In this film, she will be seen opposite Karthik Aryan and Tabu. Kiara will also be seen in the Hindi remake of ‘Anniyan’ with Ranveer Singh.

Kiara Advani is one of the most beautiful actresses in Bollywood today. After the love of ‘Kabir Singh’, now everyone’s heartbeat has increased due to the simplicity of Kiara as Dimple in ‘Sher Shah’. Kiara Advani made her Bollywood debut in 2014 with the film ‘Fugly’. Although the first film did not give her much name, her cuteness came to mind as a witness against Sushant Singh Rajput in 2016’s ‘MS Dhoni: The Untold Story’. But at the same time, questions began to arise about Kiara’s beauty. From social media to the corridors of Bollywood, there was talk that Kiara Advani has undergone plastic surgery. But is it really so?