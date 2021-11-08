Did Lalu Prasad Yadav put a full stop on Prashant Kishor entry in Congress

Election strategist Prashant Kishor is currently in discussion. Recently, rhetoric came to the fore regarding his entry in Punjab Congress. In fact, Punjab CM Charanjit Singh Channi had said that he was advised by AICC Punjab in-charge Harish Chaudhary that Prashant Kishor should be given the responsibility of making an election strategy, after which Punjab Congress President Navjot Singh Sidhu had said that this decision will be taken by the high command. .

This news is important because in March this year, the then Punjab CM Amarinder Singh had announced that Prashant Kishor had joined the Congress as his principal advisor and he would be given an honorarium of Re 1. However, Prashant Kishor had resigned from the post in August.

There was a debate on ‘Satya Hindi’ regarding Prashant’s entry in Congress, in which senior journalist Rajesh Badal said that Prashant Kishor wanted a free hand in Bihar, but Lalu Yadav does not accept it, because he does not want Tejashwi’s leadership to be rejected. Give a challenge

Badal said that Lalu Yadav has been defending the UPA government in Bihar more than any Congressman. In such a situation, Lalu Yadav did not send very favorable comments to the Congress high command regarding Prashant Kishor and the Congress in Bihar does not want to anger the RJD. This is the reason why Congress has postponed Prashant’s entry.

Badal also said that the instability in Punjab is in the nature of Navjot Singh Sidhu, the same instability is also in Prashant Kishor. We also have to see what political experience Prashant has, once he sees the election for PM Modi, then goes to Nitish Kumar, then to MK Stalin in Tamil Nadu, then to Mamta. Lets go, now talking to Sharad Pawar and Akhilesh. This is his professional contract, which he is adding to his political experience. They do not have ideological continuity.

Badal said that I think this is the reason why the Congress high command would not want to take the risk. Prashant’s only achievement is that he sells, fabricates and markets the perception.