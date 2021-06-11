Did Mamata Banerjee Inspire PM Basu Character in The Family Man 2 | Sharib Hashmi aka JK Talpade Reveals



Mamata Banerjee in The Family Man 2: You probably have seen The Family Man 2, you'd know that it's got two new sturdy feminine characters. Whereas there's rather a lot being mentioned and written about Samantha Akkineni's brilliance as Raji, one can't neglect Seema Biswas' memorable efficiency as PM Basu in the second season of the Amazon Prime Video Sequence. Whereas watching the present, proper from the primary scene, most viewers thought that the character of PM Basu was modelled on the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee.

Actor Sharib Hashmi, who performs the function of JK Talpade in The Family Man 2, now commented on the identical. In an unique interview with GadgetClock.com, Sharib talked about the potential for seeing Mamata Banerjee in PM Basu's character. The actor stated that although he isn't certain if the makers thought it that approach however he can't deny that the character seems impressed by Banerjee in a number of scenes. He stated, "The director would be capable of reply this higher. However I believe it's a fictional character and since we've got somebody as sturdy as that character in real-life – Mamata Banerjee – who's a Chief Minister and is equally highly effective like PM Basu in the collection – we are likely to really feel that each of them are related in some sense."

Sharib added that the considered taking real-life references whereas designing Biswas' character might need crossed the makers' minds. "We all the time begin searching for real-life references every time we see such sturdy characters on-screen. There's a chance that they considered making PM Basu appear to be Banerjee, however largely I imagine it's a fictional character," he stated.

Sharib additionally talked about how the makers tried to stability the gender roles whereas exhibiting two sturdy feminine characters in the collection. Each PM Basu and Raji steal the present and it’s uncommon to see such roles being designed for ladies in mainstream cinema. In The Family Man 2, the makers attempt to push the boundaries of gender stereotypes. One character at a time!

Be careful this area for a full interview with Sharib Hashmi quickly! In the meantime, watch our fast overview of The Family Man 2 right here.