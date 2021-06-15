Did Manoj Bajpayee really get paid Rs 10 crore? Here’s the dope about his and Samantha Akkineni’s remuneration





Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni's lately launched internet sequence, The Household Man 2, has grow to be fairly a rage amongst the viewers. Although the present has obtained blended reactions from the critics, the Raj and DK directorial has been beloved by a bigger part of the viewers. Every character appears to have grow to be family for his or her good onscreen portrayals. Followers could not cease praising Manoj for his performances on social media. They started evaluating his alleged remuneration of Rs 10 crore to the quantity he used to get in his early profession. Nevertheless it looks like Manoj wasn't paid Rs 10 crore for The Household Man 2 and it's reportedly way more lower than this speculated quantity.

If a report in IWMBuzz is to be believed, Manoj's remuneration is alleged to be near Rs 2.5 crore and not Rs 10 crore. "It's one-third of the ridiculous quantity being splashed in a bit of the media. It isn't Rs 10 crores. It's nearer to Rs 2.5 crore rupees," a supply was quoted as saying by the web site. The supply additionally gave a dope about Samantha's remuneration and mentioned that she has acquired near Rs 1.5 crore and the remainder of the forged even a lot much less. Nevertheless, an official affirmation continues to be awaited.

In the meantime, Manoj has opened up about The Household Man 2's pre-release controversy over allegations that it depicted Tamils in an "objectionable method". The actor feels the sequence has labored, and that proves folks know the story is not about hurting sentiments.

“We as a staff — our administrators, writers — are very sentimental to every and each individual and state. We’re delicate to the tradition. We’d by no means do something to offend anybody. Even in the first season, and on this season of ‘The Household Man’, we do not discuss about politics. We put the characters there and we take a look at these characters in a humanised means. All these characters are heroes of their very own story. Now, the present is there proper in entrance of you. I do know you might be liking it as a result of someplace you’re feeling that the present is by no means what you have been apprehensive about. It’s speaking about you and your sentiment in a really respectful method with all the love,” Manoj informed IANS.

Controversy erupted when Tamil Nadu Minister for Info Know-how, Mano Thangaraj, had written a letter to the Union Minister for Info and Broadcasting, Prakash Javedkar, on Might 24, calling for a ban of the internet sequence.

The Household Man 2 has Samantha Akkineni in her debut Hindi function, as a Sri Lankan Tamil suicide bomber named Raji, and additionally brings again Priyamani, Sharib Hashmi and Sharad Kelkar in acquainted roles.

