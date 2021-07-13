Did Neha Sharma Sister Aisha Sharma Forget To Wear Panty, She Replied

Mumbai. Actress Neha Sharma and her sister Ayesha Sharma are in the headlines these days for sharing photos on their social media. Both the sisters have also got a photoshoot done. Its photos are being liked a lot. At the same time, Ayesha has also shared some of her photos on her social media account. In this, users have commented on forgetting to wear underwear. On such comments, Ayesha got angry and said that she has not forgotten to wear underpants.

I didn’t forget to wear my underpants: Ayesha

Actually, Ayesha Sharma has recently shared her bold photos on her Instagram. In this, she is seen in a white shirt and shocks. Ayesha is looking hot and bold posing in different styles. People have commented fiercely on these pictures of him. There are some people who felt that wearing only shirt and socks, Ayesha forgot to wear underwear. Ayesha got angry seeing such comments.

Also read: When the sex toy started appearing in Neha Sharma’s selfie, the actress reprimanded the trollers like this

Responding to this in her Insta story, she wrote that ‘No, I did not forget to wear my underpants. I am just telling. Ayesha has received many such comments in the comments of these photos which are full of negativity. Significantly, Ayesha started her film career with John Abraham’s movie ‘Satyamev Jayate’.

Also read: Nia Sharma opened the string of white hoodie, the trollers said – I am so fond of showing ..

Photoshoot done by both sisters

Recently, Neha and Ayesha shared photos of one of their photoshoots on social media. In these, both the sisters are seen posing in a cool style. In a shared photo, Neha and Ayesha are resting on each other’s legs. From the way it is posed, it cannot be told at first sight which leg belongs to whom. Neha has written with the picture, without questioning your beauty, praise the beauty of others, take inspiration. Some users have also commented about this. One user has written, ‘Gauria got confused?’ Although many users have praised both the sisters very much.

(Photos Credit : instagram.com/nehasharmaofficial & instagram.com/aishasharma25/)