Did not lose courage even after failing twice, became UPSC ‘topper’ for the third time, meet IAS officer Gunjan

IAS Gunjan Dwivedi believes that any UPSC aspirant must do their assessment from time to time during preparation. Whatever shortcomings are there, one should work hard by removing them. This will definitely bring success.

Gunjan Dwivedi secured 9th rank across India in her third attempt in the UPSC Civil Services Examination, considered one of the toughest examinations in the world. The story of Gunjan Dwivedi’s struggle is inspiring for every aspirant appearing for the UPSC exam. Even after getting failure in the first and second attempt, Gunjan did not give up and overcome her shortcomings and made her dream come true with full hard work and dedication.

Gunjan struggled for five years to fulfill her dream of becoming an IAS. Gunjan Dwivedi hails from Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh. His father was an IPS officer. This inspired him to join the civil service. His sister is also a civil servant. Because of this, he got an environment to prepare better for competitive exams at home.

After passing 12th, Gunjan decided that she would prepare for UPSC. He completed his graduation in 2014 and then started preparing for UPSC. In the year 2016, he took the UPSC exam for the first time but success was not achieved. Let us inform that in the 2016 examination, Gunjan Dwivedi could not even pass the pre-examination.

After this Gunjan did not get success in her second attempt. However, in the year 2018, he secured 9th rank in All India in his third attempt. Gunjan Dwivedi believes that NCERT books are very helpful to strengthen your base. This will help you to get success in UPSC.

Gunjan says that strengthening the base will help you prepare ahead. Gunjan says that when you are preparing for UPSC, you should do your assessment from time to time. Wherever there is a deficiency, do an analysis and remove it. He said to do more revision and most importantly, keep practicing answer writing. Maximum hard work is the only way to succeed in UPSC.