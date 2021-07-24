Did Shahid Kapoor’s wife Mira Rajput get lip surgery done? picture is going viral

New Delhi. Bollywood actor Shahid Kapoor remains in the headlines every day. He is one of the top actors of Bollywood. His wife Mira Rajput is also very popular with him. She may not belong to films but she has a huge fan following on social media. He has more than 2.7 million followers on Instagram. In such a situation, she is very active on social media and keeps sharing her pictures and videos every day. She shares details related to her personal life. But now a picture of him is going viral, seeing which everyone is surprised.

Mira’s picture went viral

This picture has been shared by Mira Rajput from her Insta story. Meera’s look in the picture seems to have changed a lot. His lips are looking much thicker than before. His cheekbones are also raised. In such a situation, the question is arising in the minds of the fans whether they have got lip surgery done?

Change look through filters

But you do not need to panic because this look of Meera is not real. She has shared a photo in this look by applying a lip filler filter present on a Snapchat. While sharing the photo, she wrote in the caption, “I just lined my lips, did nothing except that.” She then wrote, “I’m pretty regular with my gua sha.” This photo of him is becoming fiercely viral on social media.

arranged marriage in 2015

Let us tell you that Mira Rajput keeps sharing romantic pictures of herself and Shahid Kapoor with the fans. The two got married on July 7, 2015. There is a difference of 13 years between the two, but despite this, there is a lot of love between the two. Both had arranged marriage. Despite not being a part of the film industry, Mira Rajput has completely molded herself into the world of glamor. After marriage, Mira and Shahid have two children, Misha and Zain.

