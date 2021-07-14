Did Shahrukh Khan Ever Cheat His Wife Gauri, Actor Revealed His Promise The actor revealed the promise made to his wife

Mumbai. Many kinds of rumors started flying about Bollywood actor Shahrukh Khan from the beginning of his career. When he became a big star, such news kept on increasing. There was a lot of news about Shahrukh’s affair with Priyanka Chopra and his being gay. Although the actor always denied the gossip related to himself very clearly. In an interview, when Shah Rukh was asked about ever cheating on his wife Gauri, the actor not only gave a brilliant answer but also told that he has made a promise to his wife about it.

‘Never wanted to cheat anyone’

In an interview to GQ magazine in the year 2018, when Shahrukh was asked if he ever cheated on his wife Gauri? To this the actor said, ‘I don’t cheat. I have never had any desire to cheat anyone financially, psychologically or romantically. However, this does not mean that I am the most morally correct person. I think cheating is a very low thing. My problem is that I can’t say no. To have a relationship with someone for a while and then leave him… it would bother me a lot. Anyway, now is not my time to have an affair and cheat. Because I have never cheated on anyone, people will say that I am gay. Now if I say that I have not cheated anyone, then people will say that lying is lying.

promised to Gauri

During this conversation, Shahrukh also revealed a promise made to Gauri Khan. He had said, ‘I promised my wife that you can accompany me to any party without worrying that I did not sleep with any woman in that room. There will be no such girl in that room, who will come to you and tell you that she knows me more than you. I made this promise in my heart. I still love many girls I work with, but it doesn’t have to be a physical aspect.’

‘Can’t flirt with girls’

When Shahrukh was asked to hypothetically say that you can have a relationship with any woman you want, can’t you? In response, Shahrukh said, “Imaginatively yes. I would like to keep it fictional. Because imagine how bad it would be if this happened and I failed. It will break my image. To be honest, I could never dare to approach a girl or even dare to talk. My wife is the first girl I asked to dance. I was also afraid that he might refuse. If he had refused me, I would still be a Bachelor today. I cannot approach or flirt with girls. I can seduce a girl. I am like that. I am a gentleman.’