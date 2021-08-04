Did Shahrukh Khan Slap Yo Yo Honey Singh, Wife Shalini Told The Truth – Did Shahrukh Khan Slap Yo Yo Honey Singh? When the wife broke the silence, told the truth

Mumbai. Popular rapper and singer Yo Yo Honey Singh is in news these days for his wife’s allegations of domestic violence. Recently, his wife Shalini Talwar has accused him of having affairs after marriage including domestic violence. But do you know that once reports claimed that actor Shah Rukh Khan slapped Honey Singh? Then Shalini broke the silence on the matter and told the truth. Let’s know what Shalini had said-

this was the case

In fact, Yo Yo Honey Singh almost disappeared from the industry in 2014 in public events. At that time there were reports that Shahrukh Khan had slapped Honey Singh during a New Year program. The reason for his scolding was Honey Singh’s misbehavior. Therefore, Yo Yo Honey Singh is not seen in any program after this incident. It was being said in the news that Honey Singh had had a heavy drink and during this time he had misbehaved with Shahrukh. On this whole matter, Shalini broke her silence in an interview and told the truth.

‘Honey respects Shah Rukh’

In a conversation with Zee News, Shalini had said on the news of Shahrukh slapping Honey Singh, ‘Why would they slap him? These are all baseless stories. It is known to all that Honey has great respect for actor Shahrukh and brother also treats Honey like a younger brother. Actually Shahrukh bhai has supported and helped us a lot. The doctors had advised Honey not to go out of the country. But Honey had given the language to Shahrukh, so he had to go on that New Year tour.

‘Injury caused by slipping in rehearsal’

Shalini further added, “On this tour, Honey was on BP medication and he slipped during rehearsals, injuring his head and back. So he had to come back from Ture. That’s why the talk of Shahrukh bhai beating Honey is a big rumour.

Significantly, Shalini and Honey Singh were married in the year 2011. Now Shalini has filed a case of domestic violence against her husband. Honey Singh’s wife has also accused the husband of physical, mental, emotional and verbal abuse. Now a Delhi court has given Honey Singh till August 28 to respond to the allegations.