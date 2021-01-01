Did Shastri and Kohli follow the BCCI’s guidelines on health protocols? – Did Shastri and Kohli follow the BCCI’s guidelines on health protocols?

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Questions are being raised over the launch of a book by head coach Ravi Shastri in London following the cancellation of the fifth Test between India and England due to a corona infection at the Indian camp. Health safety protocols are included. Ignored.

Shastri, bowling coach Bharat Arun, fielding coach R Sridhar and physio Nitin Patel tested positive after a ceremony at a five-star hotel ahead of the fourth Test. All of them have received both doses of the vaccine.

Indian team assistant physio Yogesh Parmar has also been found positive, after which the Indian team decided not to play the fifth match.

Indian captain Virat Kohli and his teammates attended the ceremony which was attended by outside guests and no one wore a mask due to laxity in the rules in Britain.

It is understood that neither Shastri nor Kohli has sought written permission from the BCCI to attend the event at the Team Hotel.

A senior board official said: “Permission was not sought from Chairman Sourav Ganguly or Secretary Jai Shah. They may feel that there is a laxity in health care regulations in the UK, so permission is not required.”

The administrative manager of the team, Girish Dongre, is tasked with completing all the paperwork for such celebrations and ensuring adherence to protocol.

Neither Shastri nor Kohli is likely to be punished for the act before the T20 World Cup, officials said. After that Shastri is leaving. If Kohli is the captain, he too will not be punished. Dongre may be asked what he did as an administrative manager.

“The BCCI wanted him to play but some senior players were so scared that both boards were worried about his mental health. He was scared to stay in isolation and bubble for another ten days. But why didn’t he show understanding when he agreed to go for the publication of Shastri’s book?”

Now the question arises that after Test Shab Pant was found positive after the final match of the World Test Championship, Board Secretary Jai Shah had asked the players to stay away from the crowd, was it implemented?

“There is laxity in the rules in Britain but such crowds should be avoided,” the official said. These people attended the ceremony and panicked when cases of infection came.