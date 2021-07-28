Did Shweta Tiwari gets relief from court, husband Abhinav Kohli made for fake signature | Shweta Tiwari gets relief from court! Husband Abhinav Kohli had made this serious allegation

New Delhi: There have been disputes between TV actress Shweta Tiwari and her husband Abhinav Kohli for a long time. Two months ago, when Shweta Tiwari went out of the country to Cape Town to shoot for the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’, Abhinav Kohli took a jibe from social media to the police. Till now, statements were given against Shweta. It was reported that Abhinav has lodged an FIR against Shweta. Now a big information has come out in this matter.

case of 2017

Shweta Tiwari has completed the shoot of ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi’ shortly before and she has returned to Mumbai. Let us inform that when Shweta went to Cape Town, Abhinav Kohli had lodged her FIR regarding an old dispute. Let us tell you that this FIR is related to an incident of the year 2017.

this is the whole matter

According to a SpotboyE news report, Abhinav lodged an FIR against Shweta Tiwari on the basis of the 2017 allegation. It was also told in this report, quoting sources, ‘It is true that an FIR was registered in 2021 which was about the offense done in 2017. In this FIR, Abhinav had accused his minor son of taking permission to travel to the UK by making a fake NOC. According to the report, this source also said that according to Abhinav, Shweta had signed fake on NOC. Now this FIR was also a bit strange because let us tell that Abhinav himself gave another NOC to Shweta in the year 2021, in which he had agreed to issue a visa to take his son to the same country.

Husband and wife are now embroiled in a dispute

If this news is to be believed, then the source has also said that if the year 2017 was fake signed by Shweta, then why Abhinav lodged an FIR in the year 2021? What was the reason for this wait? Now it is reported that the sessions court had granted bail to Shweta Tiwari in this FIR case. But still there is a dispute going on between Shweta and Abhinav regarding son Riyansh.

