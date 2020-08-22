Did the Pandemic Change How You Feel About New York City?

It is a moment of transition for New York.

The Delta variant is still a concern, although with new leadership for the city and reinforced by the experience of the past 18 months, the next iteration of our collective and singular response to Covid-19 may be different.

For many, even those of us who still had to go to work every day, the pandemic was a time when our needs and wants came into focus.

We want to hear about the times you’ve learned something profound about life in New York City since the start of the pandemic. Maybe it was a surprising interaction with the neighbors or a joint outing on your first party. Or maybe after the umpteenth argument with a roommate, you decided you needed a change of scenery.