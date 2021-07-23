Did Twitch streamer Maya Higa actually announce her pregnancy on Twitter? Here is what actually happened

Twitch streamer Maya Higa recently took Twitter for a ride after she made a “formal announcement” on the social media platform stating that she was pregnant. The video showed her with a pregnancy kit that displayed a double line, indicative of a positive pregnancy.this is a formal announcement pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/uCpYNC0Km4— Maya (@mayahiga6) July 23, 2021A look at the video will make it clear that this is a joke, since she simply used an online filter test. However, a major portion of her followers fell for the joke, and started congratulating her, commenting in joyful disbelief. These were some of her fans’ reactions:Please don’t play with my emotions like thisCongratulations!!!!!! The perfect balance in parents, this child will be blessed!!IS THIS REAL!!! I CANT TELLI can’t tell if this is satire lolTwitter reacts to Twitch streamer Maya Higa’s “formal announcement” Maya went as far as congratulating her partner, Mizkif, in the comments section. However, one fan had a rather funny response to this comment.if miz was my dad id put myself in an orphanage— Eric (@Erobb221) July 23, 2021Naturally, since so many of her fans fell for the joke, Maya kept up with the story throughout, replying in the affirmative to anyone who asked her if the announcement was true.yes have u never taken a pregnancy test before— Maya (@mayahiga6) July 23, 2021Many in the fan base, however, understood that it was a joke but sportingly kept up with it. This user posted a screenshot of a recent video from YouTube. pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/X4miudBr4e— Mario (@_REEVS) July 23, 2021Others went on to make jokes about Mizkif’s possible reaction to the news. Mizkif rn pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/fuctxtctQ6— unrimmed (@unrimmed) July 23, 2021Some users even cracked dark jokes about the [email protected] at bruh u better get going to the store— slytherinbest1 (@SlytherinBest1) July 23, 2021However, some fans were kind enough to point out that it was an obvious joke, even if they did so in a rather funny manner.Floating pregnancy tests exists pic.https://www.gadgetclock.com/esports/twitter.com/LjDNzusW63— Dude, where’s the content? (@foreverbored10) July 23, 2021Apart from being a Twitch streamer, 23-year-old Maya Higa is a conservationist, wildlife rehabilitator and falconer. She founded the Alveus Sanctuary, which is a non-profit exotic wildlife sanctuary. She is currently dating popular streamer Mizkif, and often jokes around like this on her social media accounts. Also Read: Twitch Streamer TrainWreck reveals the absurd amount of money he is paid monthly to promote gambling 0 0 Reply x Edit Delete Delete the comment? No thanks Delete Cancel Update Login to reply Cancel Reply